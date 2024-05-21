Acer Swift 14 AI builds on Microsoft’s upgraded Copilot assistant

Get ready to hear a lot more about Copilot+ PCs: Acer is the latest to join Microsoft’s Legion of AI-powered laptops, announcing the Swift 14 AI – not to be confused with the existing Swift range.

After Microsoft announced its improved AI computing platform, several major computer brands sprang forth to join in. Acer is just one of them, alongside the likes of HP and Lenovo, all launching laptops with more local AI functionality.

Like its cross-brand companions, the Acer Swift 14 AI wields a Qualcomm system on a chip, with the choice of a Snapdragon X Elite or X Plus processor. Competing against similar chips from Intel, AMD, and Apple, it’s said to include one of the fastest neural processing units (NPUs) built to tackle AI workloads.

A big part of the Copilot+ branding is support for more local AI features. For example, Live Captions generates subtitles and translates languages of audio on your device. As does the Recall feature that ‘remembers’ your device activity so you can search for specific information without the clutter of irrelevant online results.

Acer Swift 14 AI specs, release date and price

On the inside, the Acer Swift 14 AI packs 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Instead of using a discrete GPU, it taps into the Snapdragon chip’s integrated graphics. On the outside, the Swift sports a 14.5-inch WQXGA IPS display, which supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

It’s on the heavier side, weighing 1.68kg, 400 grams heavier than the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x running the same chip. But the benefit is a better port configuration. Acer’s laptop houses two USB-C and two USB-A ports, plus a headphone jack, catering to those of us who rely on a mix of different input types. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support are nice too, providing speedier wireless connectivity.

Coming to Australia in late July, the Acer Swift 14 AI starts at $2,199. For now, you can find more information on the product website.

