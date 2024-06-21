Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) review

Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) review: an unassuming great value laptop

Chris Button
6 min read
8.4

It’s a weird time to be reviewing laptops. The industry is currently in the middle of a refresh cycle brought about by Microsoft’s recent partnership with Snapdragon and the Copilot PC+ concept. While the Acer Swift Go 14 may not be one of these newfangled Copilot PC+ laptops, it’s still a great productivity machine suited to most people.

Wielding a Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra chip, it’s a reasonably powerful laptop. Even though Intel’s Lunar Lake generation of processors is just around the corner, what’s here now is ample for most people’s use cases.

Perhaps just as important as the power the Acer Swift Go 14 wields is its practicality. This is a laptop that doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Instead of flashy designs and superfluous gimmicks, it just works and provides approachable convenience in a reliable form factor.

Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) review

First impressions

Coming straight from the Dell XPS 14, the Acer Swift Go 14 looks comparatively utilitarian. It has the appearance of a functional piece of technology – not some post-modern art installation.

Although I like my devices to have a sense of personality and colour, Acer’s focused on the most important thing: usability. It’s easy to open and use, and there are loads of I/O ports. I even found the keyboard very Mac-like in both design and feel.

Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) closed


The Acer Swift Go 14 doesn’t exude the same sophisticated design as a MacBook Air, but that’s of little importance to how well it does its job. With a nicely compact build, responsive keys (including a physical function row), and reliable performance, it nails the fundamentals.

I won’t spend much time on AI features because, regardless of the “AI PC” branding, there’s not much here that solely relies on the laptop’s neural processing unit (NPU). Most of the Swift Go’s AI functionality extends to AcerSense, a program that helps optimise device performance.

Acer Swift Go 14 specifications

Display14-inch 2.8K OLED SlimBezel Screen 2800 x 1800
Dimensions14.9mm x 312.9mm x 217.9mm
1.3kg
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra 7 155H
GraphicsIntegrated Intel Arc Graphics
Memory16GB
Storage512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Battery65Wh Li-ion battery
100W TypeC adapter
ConnectivityTwo USB-C 3.2 ports
Two USB-A 3.2 port
One HDMI port
One 3.5mm headphone jack
One MicroSD card slot
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
Price (RRP)$1,899
WarrantyOne year
Official websiteAcer Australia

Design

I couldn’t help but imagine the design brief for this laptop was to create a MacBook from memory, changed just enough so it didn’t look like Acer copied Apple’s homework. Think a thin, lightweight aluminium chassis contrasted by dark elevated keycaps. It’s not a bad thing – not at all – why mess with one of the best laptop designs going around?

Where the Acer Swift Go 14 separates itself, not only from Apple, but also from some Windows PC brands, is through its range of ports. Along the sides, you’ll find two USB-C ports, and an additional two slots for USB-A devices. It’s staggering how quickly some brands abandoned USB-A despite the widespread use of USB-A peripherals. A big tick for Acer there.

Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) rear


There’s also a built-in HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroSD card slot. Not visible to the naked eye, but definitely present, is Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and Bluetooth 5.3 support. All in a laptop that tips the scales at around 1.3kg. Not too shabby, Acer.

But there’s always a catch. In this instance, it was fan noise. When put under load, I noticed the fan kicked in rather quickly and loudly. It didn’t reach obnoxious levels, but enough to notice.

Acer also advertises a battery life of “up to 11.5 hours”, which I didn’t reach while using the laptop. It got me through most of the day, but it’s not rivalling the multi-day battery of the MacBook M3 I use most of the time.

Benchmarks

As far as raw performance is concerned, the Acer Swift Go 14 holds its own alongside the competition. Across a range of benchmarking tools, its processing power matches, and sometimes equals its Dell counterpart.

CPU

The model I reviewed used an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, running through Geekbench 6 and Cinebench 2024 tests neck-and-neck with the Dell XPS 14 and Apple’s MacBook Air with an M3 chip.

DeviceCPU (Single-core)CPU (Multi-core)
Acer Predator Helios Neo 162,90317,385
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8)2,87017,089
MacBook Pro M2 Max2,70114,916
Dell XPS 142,34912,941
Acer Swift Go 142,42112,639
Macbook Air M33,07512,015
Asus ROG Zephyrus G142,58112,160
Asus ROG Ally2,54312,181
Lenovo Legion Go2,3469,619
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 21,5678,761
Geekbench 6 CPU
DeviceCPU (Single-core)CPU (Multi-core)
Acer Predator Helios Neo 161231,395
MacBook Pro M2 Max1221,031
Asus ROG Zephyrus G1486927
Acer Swift Go 14104903
Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8406)105763
Dell XPS 14102660
Macbook Air M3141550
Cinebench CPU 2024

Graphics

Even though the Acer Swift Go 14 doesn’t have a discrete graphics card, the integrated Intel Arc GPU is no slouch. You’ll notice a gap between Acer’s laptop and machines with their own GPUs, which is to be expected.

What is impressive, however, is how far integrated graphics have come. In years gone past, you wouldn’t dare attempt any 3D work or gaming without a dedicated GPU. Now, video editing, 3D rendering, and a bit of gaming is entirely possible just by using what’s included on the system on a chip. And at a more affordable price, I might add.

Not being a gaming laptop, I didn’t use the Acer Swift Go 14 to run a gauntlet of games. Instead, I just played what I currently had on the go, which was Hades 2, an action game where reaction time is everything. Sans graphics card, I had no trouble at all playing the game (beyond my questionable skill levels). The Acer’s crisp OLED screen certainly brought out the best of Hades 2‘s vibrant colour palette, too.

DeviceGPU (OpenCL)
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8, RTX 4070)158,787
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (RTX 4070)119,970
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4060)96,452
MacBook Pro M2 Max72,833
Dell XPS 14 (RTX 4050)65,396
Acer Swift Go 1434,388
Macbook Air M330,479
Geekbench 6 GPU (OpenCL)
DeviceScore
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8, RTX 4070)13,796
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (RTX 4070)12,881
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4060)9,620
Asus TUF A169,196
Dell XPS 14 (RTX 4050)5,445
Acer Swift Go 143,879
Asus Zenbook Duo (2024)3,235
Asus ROG Ally (30W)3,198
Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023)1,655
3DMark TimeSpy

Storage speed

Despite impressing in most categories, the Acer Swift Go 14 uses a slower SSD than competing laptops. Using the CrystalDiskMark benchmark laptop returned sequential read speeds of up to 4,800MB/s, and write speeds reaching 3,480MB/s.

These numbers aren’t sluggish by any means, but other Intel Core Ultra laptops tend to wield SSDs reaching speeds around 7,000MB/s and 5,000MB/s respectively.

Who is the Acer Swift Go 14 for?

There’s not much that this laptop doesn’t do at least competently well. So, if you need a portable PC for work, study, or general home use, this is a strong option. Or, if you’re like me, someone who likes playing games, but PC isn’t your main platform, you’ll find a solid companion here.

As I mentioned at the start of this review, the consumer PC industry is in the midst of an early refresh cycle. Laptops launched only earlier this year will soon be “obsolete” in the coming months thanks to chipmakers’ scramble to capitalise on the AI market. That does mean good prices on previous-gen hardware though. At the time of publishing, I saw Harvey Norman selling this laptop for less than $1,200, which is great value.

If the promises of better graphics and battery efficiency have you interested, it might be worth waiting just a bit longer. Based on what’s out now, the Acer Swift Go 14 is a tidy jack-of-all-trades that keeps up with the competition. It may not be the most exciting-looking laptop, but it’s definitely one of the most useful.

Acer Swift Go 14
Looks can be deceiving: the Acer Swift Go 14 is a great-value laptop with reliable performance and lots of ports in a portable form factor.
Features
8
Value for money
9
Performance
8.5
Ease of use
8.5
Design
8
Positives
Good all-around performance
Functional design with plenty of ports
Well-priced
Negatives
Noisy fan
Slightly slower SSD than similar laptops
Battery doesn't quite go the distance
8.4
