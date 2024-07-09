Amazon resurrects Echo Spot, improves its smart alarm clock

Amazon has turned to an old classic with its new Echo Spot, a device that ain’t your ordinary smart clock.

Based on the original 2017 model, the latest version of the Echo Spot takes the form of a half-sphere that sits on your bedside table. It houses both a customisable display and a built-in speaker system to wake you up in the morning.

Its 2.83-inch touch display gives you a fair chunk of customisation options too. Along with customisable clock faces, you can change between different colours, and the screen animates according to various functions.

Moving forward from its original design, this year’s Echo Spot wields a better speaker. Amazon claims its 1.73-inch front-firing speaker produces both clearer vocals and deep bass, suited to playing music and spoken content.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Amazon device if it didn’t pair with the voice-activated Alexa ecosystem. The Echo Spot’s integrated microphone lets you set alarms, play music, and ask for weather updates via your voice.

Keeping privacy in mind, there’s a physical microphone switch on the device, so you can disable it if you don’t want it listening in. Amazon’s previous Echo Spot device also included a camera, which the refreshed model omits entirely.

Images: Amazon.

With support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Matter connectivity, it should slot in alongside other smart home devices, irrespective of brand. Factoring this in, you’ll be able to set routines that switch on lights, adjust the thermostat, and wake you up with an alarm.

Out now in Australia, the 2024 Amazon Echo Spot costs $149 online. There are three colours to choose from: Black, Glacier White, and Ocean Blue. It adds to the extensive range of Echo devices, including the recently launched Echo Show 5.

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is also just around the corner, so keep an eye out for discounts.

Read more smart home tech news on GadgetGuy

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.