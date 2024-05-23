Eero Max 7 is Amazon’s debut Wi-Fi 7 mesh router in Australia

Amazon’s home networking gear has stepped up a notch with the recent release of the Eero Max 7 and Eero Pro 6E mesh systems, the company’s fastest routers yet.

Both are the brand’s first Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E devices, unlocking a third 6GHz network band alongside the long-standing 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. One of the main differences between the technologies is that Wi-Fi 6E’s 6GHz band uses 160MHz channels, while Wi-Fi 7 doubles this to 320MHz, providing wider channels for more speed and traffic.

Specifically looking at the Eero Max 7, Amazon’s mesh router supports up to 4.3Gbps wireless speeds, and 9.4Gbps via a wired connection. It houses two 10 gigabit Ethernet ports and a further two 2.5 gigabit ports for cabled connections. Made for internet-heavy households and small businesses, the Eero Max 7 supports more than 200 simultaneously connected devices.

Image: Amazon.

Plus, both routers also support Matter, Thread, and Zigbee smart home connectivity. Still a speedy mesh system, the Eero Pro 6E supports more than 100 connected devices, providing up to 2.3Gbps wired speeds and 1.3Gbps wireless speeds.

In terms of coverage, the Eero Pro 6E covers up to 190 square metres with a single unit, while the Max 7 reaches 230 square metres. Either way, they’re both fast, and now Amazon has routers able to support the Wi-Fi 6E-compatible Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Eero Max 7 and Pro 6E release date and price

Both routers are out now, with the Max 7 starting at $1,099.99 and the Pro 6E at $449.99 for one unit. A three-pack of mesh routers sets you back $2,999 and $949.99 respectively. Amazon’s Wi-Fi 7 router is on par with the TP-Link Deco BE85 pricing, which is far cheaper than the new Netgear Orbi 970.

There’s also an optional Eero Plus subscription priced at $15.99 a month or $159.99 a year. Signing up unlocks more advanced security and parental controls, in addition to VPN, anti-virus, and password management software.

