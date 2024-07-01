Fire TV devices to get Xbox cloud streaming, no console needed

Microsoft’s platform-agnostic gaming future has taken another step forward, bringing its Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming platform to Amazon’s Fire TV devices.

While hardware still remains part of Microsoft’s vision, led by the Xbox Series X console, streaming games to other devices is growing in possibilities. In Australia, an Xbox app will come to some Fire TV devices starting this July.

For now, it will only be the 2023 Fire TV 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K devices getting the app. The open-ended wording of the announcement teases further compatibility in the future. In reality, it’s likely that future Amazon devices will support Xbox cloud streaming.

When the app drops, playing Xbox games will require a Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a Bluetooth controller. Some free-to-play games, like Fortnite, even support cloud streaming without a paid subscription. The main drawcard is that the cumulative cost of a Fire TV stick, subscription, and controller is cheaper than buying a console outright.

Image: Amazon / Microsoft.

Xbox already supports cloud streaming on various non-Microsoft platforms, including Samsung TVs, PCs, and phones. Fire TV compatibility adds yet another way to play games without buying a new TV or other expensive hardware.

The only catch is that it relies on a stable internet connection. A wired connection with at least 20Mbps download speeds is recommended. Alternatively, a 5GHz Wi-Fi network band is the next best thing.

When is the Fire TV Xbox app coming?

Other than a July window, there’s no set date yet. When the app arrives, setting it up will be as simple as logging into your Microsoft account, connecting a Bluetooth controller, and streaming to your heart’s content.

“For those who don’t own an Xbox console, this provides an affordable and convenient way to get started,” said Ashley McKissick, Corporate Vice President, Xbox Experiences and Platforms Engineering.

“With the Xbox app coming to select Fire TV devices, customers can enjoy access to a vast library of high-quality games, allowing them to play amazing titles without the need for a console,” added Patrick Walker, Country Manager, Amazon Devices, Australia & New Zealand.

Most of Xbox’s biggest games support cloud streaming. Forza, Halo, and Starfield are among those included with the subscription service, as are the Fallout games – another drawcard following Amazon’s popular TV series based on the post-apocalyptic franchise.

Until Xbox support comes to Fire TV, you can find more details via Amazon’s announcement post.

Read more gaming news on GadgetGuy