2024 Amazon Prime Day sale in Australia will be the longest yet

We haven’t even escaped EOFY season yet, and Amazon has just announced that its 2024 Prime Day sales in Australia will be its longest yet.

Thousands of products will be discounted during the sale, including tech from Apple, Samsung, and Sony. Expect to see dropped prices across the entire storefront, encompassing clothing, toys, and kitchenware, but tech is what we’re most interested in.

As the name suggests, many of the deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. 30-day free trials are available to new subscribers, which then costs $9.99 a month or $79 for an annual subscription.

Amazon Prime Day in Australia

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Taking place globally, Amazon sells many of its listed products at discounted prices. Alongside the likes of Black Friday and Click Frenzy, it’s one of the biggest online retail events in Australia.

As mentioned earlier, Amazon Prime members get the most benefits from the sale, including free express shipping. However, there are plenty of discounts on offer for non-members too.

Echo Show smart speaker. Image: Amazon.

This year’s Amazon Prime Day is expected to be a big one in Australia for shoppers keen to sort out Christmas gifts early. Research from Amazon Australia found that more than 70% of Aussies consider buying gifts for the December holiday months in advance if the price is right.

Tech and home appliances are among the most popular sale items, with four in five Australians saying they wait for discounts before buying.

When is Amazon Prime Day in Australia?

In Australia, this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale starts on 16 July 2024 at 00:01 AM AEST on the dot, continuing through to 21 July. It’s the longest Prime Day to date, with previous sales spanning two or three days.

Last year’s sale took place on 11 and 12 July 2023, officially lasting two days. Those of us in Australia also got access to overseas discounts across different time zones, effectively making it three days.

Amazon also holds various other promotional sale events throughout the year. In March, there was the Big Smile sale, which wasn’t as big as Prime Day, but it provided another suite of discounts outside of the retailer’s main sale.

What will be on sale?

This year’s Amazon Prime Day sale will include discounts across the following tech and home appliance brands:

Apple

Bose

de’Longhi

Dyson

Instant Pot

Meta

Miele

Panasonic

Philips

Samsung

Sony

It’s a non-exhaustive list, with many other brands expected to discount products in Australia as part of Amazon Prime Day.

Before the sale officially starts in Australia, Amazon has several early deals on its subscription services. From now until 21 July, eligible Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. The same promotion also applies to Audible, with the offer open until 29 July.

Prime Day is often a good chance to score big discounts on wireless headphones. Image: Bose.

You’ll also be able to rent various movies on Prime Video for $2.99 between 9-21 July and subscribe to select channels for an introductory $0.99 price.

Some of last year’s highlights included big discounts on robot vacuums, phones, gaming gear, and Amazon devices:

Once the sale begins, we’ll sift through the deals and share the best here, so check back as Amazon Prime Day kicks off in Australia.

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.