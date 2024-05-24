Another day, another streaming platform price increase. If you want to watch Amazon Prime Video without ads, that is.

First rolled out overseas earlier in the year, Amazon confirmed that ads will start showing for Prime Video subscribers. In Australia, you’ll see ads before and during streamed content from 2 July onwards. This includes both TV shows and movies.

According to Amazon, you won’t see any ads on rented or purchased content. Its frequently asked questions site mentions the change is to “continue investing in compelling content” now and into the future.

Amazon aims “to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers,” although this isn’t explicitly quantified. For an extra $2.99 a month, you can subscribe to an “Ad Free” tier, adding up to a total cost of $12.98. It’s still cheaper than the respective base tiers of Disney Plus and Netflix, both of which recently bumped up prices.

It’s also worth mentioning that Prime Video is baked into the core Amazon Prime subscription. Free shipping for Amazon orders, music streaming and ebooks also come included.

Digging deeper into the fine print, Amazon confirmed that 4K UHD and HDR10+ are still available with supported content to base Prime subscribers. Meanwhile, “Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are also available on select titles for Prime Video Ad Free customers.”

In other words, if you want the highest-quality HDR and audio formats, prepare to pay extra. For comparison, 4K streaming on Disney Plus costs $17.99 per month, $22 on Binge, and a staggering $25.99 on Netflix.

Prime Video made a splash earlier in the month when it debuted the Fallout series, based on the popular video game franchise. It’s the second-most watched show on the platform, sitting behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Even though the price compares favourably to other streamers, any increase still hurts when everything’s getting more expensive.

Read more entertainment tech news on GadgetGuy