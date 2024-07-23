Big Amazon Prime Video facelift makes it easier to find paid content

Fresh from some changes to its streaming platform, Amazon has overhauled Prime Video with a visual facelift, with the update aimed at making it easier to find what you want to watch.

The refreshed user interface follows the rollout of ads in Australia, playing advertisements alongside TV shows and movies. For an extra $2.99 per month, you can skip the ads entirely, with the exception of live content like the recent T20 World Cup, which includes advertising as part of the coverage.

Now, Amazon has given Prime Video a facelift to streamline the experience of finding and watching content. From the get-go, there’s a new navigation bar on the home screen that sorts recommendations via categories like “Movies” and “Sports”.

Image: Amazon.

Because you can also add extra subscriptions to Prime Video – like Hayu – Amazon has made it easier to identify content that’s included with a base Prime membership. Sorted under a new “Prime” category, you can quickly see what you can watch without paying any extra.

“We’re always listening to customers and reviewing feedback, and it’s clear that many are in search of a more intuitive streaming experience,” Kam Keshmiri, Vice President of Design at Prime Video, said.

“With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favourites, as well as sign up to or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks.”

Title cards for TV shows and movies that require an extra purchase now feature a yellow shopping bag to make it clearer. Plus, the logo of the relevant subscription service will feature prominently while you browse.

What else is in the Prime Video update?

Subscription management is also a hot topic in the streaming industry. With Foxtel’s Hubbl and Optus SubHub promoting consolidated subscriptions, Amazon is getting in on the action. As part of the Prime Video update, you can manage subscriptions directly from the navigation bar, including the likes of Paramount+, BritBox, and Shudder.

Generative AI also gets a look in, courtesy of Amazon’s recent investment in the technology. Prime Video now uses this technology to provide recommendations to you based on your interests. Amazon also announced that large language models will “simplify” content synopses.

General performance tweaks cap off the Prime Video update, including smoother navigation animations.

Starting today, the new user experience is rolling out in the coming weeks. It’s not just recent devices either, as Amazon claims the update is “optimised across all devices, including older models”.

