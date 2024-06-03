AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 chips produce fast laptop speeds

Laying down the gauntlet to kickstart Computex 2024, AMD revealed its next-gen hardware, including its new Ryzen AI 300 processors built for more powerful AI PCs.

Dr Lisa Su, AMD Chair and CEO, delivered the opening keynote at Computex 2024, which she referred to as the “biggest and most important Computex ever”. As expected, much of the focus was on AI computing across laptops, desktops, and data centres.

For most people, the new AMD Ryzen AI 300 chips will have the most immediate impact. They’re equipped with improved neural processing units (NPUs) capable of reaching 50 trillion operations per second (TOPs), more than any other current laptop NPU.

This hardware is engineered to power more local AI features, like Microsoft Copilot+ Recall and Cocreator. Laptops designated as “Copilot+ PCs” require NPUs capable of at least 40 TOPs, a figure the AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors easily surpass. These Copilot+ features are coming to Snapdragon-equipped devices first, coming to AMD and Intel devices later this year via a free update.

Ryzen AI 300 laptop processor details

AMD’s new chips will feature in laptops from the likes of HP, Lenovo, and Asus, with the processor said to be twice as efficient at generative AI workloads than the previous generation.

AI isn’t the only focus of the latest Ryzen laptop chips. They also use the latest Zen 5 architecture, yielding more powerful CPU performance. And on the gaming side, the laptop processors also take advantage of the new RDNA 3.5 architecture, powering the Radeon 800M integrated GPU.

Model Cores /

Threads Boost / Base Frequency Total

Cache Graphics cTDP NPU AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12 / 24 5.1 GHz /

2.0 GHz 36MB AMD Radeon 890M Graphics 15-54W Yes

(50 TOPs) AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 10 / 20 5.0 GHz /

2.0GHz 34MB AMD Radeon 880M Graphics 15-54W Yes

(50 TOPs)

As we’ve seen in recent years, AMD, Intel, and Apple have improved system-on-a-chip performance to the point where gaming and intensive graphical workloads are possible even without a discrete graphics card.

Ryzen 9000 desktop processors

Also using the new Zen 5 technology, AMD’s Ryzen 9000 desktop processors produce high-level performance for gamers and creators. At the top of the tree is the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, a processor with 16 cores, 32 threads, and a peak clock speed of 5.7GHz.

Model Cores /

Threads Boost / Base Frequency Total Cache PCIe TDP AMD Ryzen 9 9950X 16 / 32 Up to 5.7 GHz /

4.3 GHz 80MB Gen 5 170W AMD Ryzen 9 9900X 12 / 24 Up to 5.6 GHz /

4.4 GHz 76MB Gen 5 120W AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 8 / 16 Up to 5.5 GHz /

3.8 GHz 40MB Gen 5 65W AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 6 / 12 Up to 5.4 GHz /

3.9 GHz 38MB Gen 5 65W

Labelled the “fastest consumer desktop processor” by AMD, the Ryzen 9000 series is set to launch next month. Likewise, the Ryzen AI 300 laptop chips will arrive in PCs around a similar timeframe.

Image: AMD.

With announcements from Qualcomm and Intel to follow, the next few months will be highly competitive in the consumer laptop space.

