An iPhone 15 announcement is imminent: here’s what to expect

It’s expected that Apple will announce the iPhone 15 in just a matter of weeks, which will include several big changes, like the long-awaited transition from Lightning connectors to USB-C.

That’s according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, an Apple expert whose well-placed sources routinely result in correct predictions before official announcements occur. Alongside the reported iPhone 15 range announcement, it’s expected that Apple will also reveal the Apple Watch Series 9 devices.

According to Gurman, the upcoming handsets will be the “biggest iPhone upgrade in three years” due to various external and internal upgrades.

What’s different about the iPhone 15?

USB-C may be a topic at the forefront of many people’s minds following the European Union’s ruling aimed at reducing e-waste, but it’s far from the only difference. It is a substantial one, however, because USB-C is capable of faster data transfer speeds and quicker charging than Apple’s bespoke Lightning connector. When you consider that recent iPad models and MacBooks already enable USB-C and Thunderbolt connectivity, it makes sense that the iPhone follows suit, regardless of legislation.

As reported by Gurman, one of the immediately visible changes the iPhone 15 introduces is a reduced screen bezel. Previously restricted to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, the standard iPhone 15 devices will get the Dynamic Island, replacing the notch at the top of the display.

Last year’s Pro-level A16 chip is coming to both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, along with improved rear cameras. As for the 15 Pro and Pro Max phones, they’ll both benefit from a yet-unnamed 3-nanometre chip that’ll deliver faster performance. These high-level phones are also due to receive a titanium makeover, up from the previous stainless steel build of previous models.

The downside? Gurman anticipates that the entire iPhone 15 range will cost more than last year’s phones. We don’t know how much more, but the iPhone 14 was $170 more than the iPhone 13 if that’s any indication. This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship Android phones start at $1,349, so it’s likely Apple won’t want to price itself too far ahead of its main competition. As expected, Apple isn’t in any rush to join the foldable market, despite Samsung launching the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 phones last week.

What we know so far about Apple Watch Series 9

Three successors to the Series 8 wearables are expected from Apple alongside the new phones. This includes 41mm and 45mm Series 9 watches, and a new Apple Watch Ultra. Gurman noted that the S9 processor will result in the biggest speed improvements to the Apple Watch family since the Series 6 model.

Other than that, the only other main reported tidbit was that there won’t be a new Apple Watch SE model this year, with the 2022 variant continuing into this year. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 6 last week, bringing incremental upgrades to the table. Its screen is bigger and brighter, matching the Apple Watch Ultra’s 2,000 nits display, while also reviving the stainless steel Classic model.

Last year’s phone announcements from Apple took place in early September, which, if this year’s timing is similar, is only a few short weeks away. One thing we know for sure is that many of the iPhone 15’s new features will revolve around the iOS 17 update, which has a public beta live now. For iPhone 8 and iPhone X users keen to use the new features, you’ll need to upgrade, as iOS 17 doesn’t support the 2017 devices.

You can check out more of Gurman’s analysis on Bloomberg, while we’ll update you on any official word from Apple as it happens.

More phone news on GadgetGuy