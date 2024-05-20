Apple boosts iPhone trade-in value to help Aussies pick up slack

We’re a wasteful lot, it would seem. Nearly half of Aussies who bought a phone late last year didn’t do anything with their old device. No recycling, trading or selling: nada. To try and turn that around, Apple is offering bonus trade-in value on eligible iPhone handsets.

From now until 3 June, you can get up to an additional $120 in trade-in value when taking your old iPhone back to Apple. It follows research from Kantar highlighting our lax approach to recycling technology.

According to said research, 48% of Australian iPhone users who purchased a phone in the last three months of 2023 did nothing with their existing handset. It compares poorly to people in the UK, with only 32% not doing anything.

Historically, Australia has lagged behind other Western countries in terms of e-waste. 2022 data from the Australian phone recycling initiative MobileMuster found that only 8% of mobile phones get sold or traded in when people upgrade. With the impending 3G network shutdown looming, unused phones are set to increase.

iPhone trade-in bonus value

Apple’s bonus trade value offer applies to iPhone 7 Plus models and newer, providing between $50-$120 of extra value. Even some devices not compatible with the latest iOS 17 update are worth a bit of extra cash. If you have a device older than that, you can take it to Apple to recycle it for free.

Like many trade services, you can either use the credit towards a new device or get it in gift card form to use later. You don’t even need to visit a store, with the whole process available online.

Here’s how much you could get by trading in one of the following phones:

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $1,210

iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $970

iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $785

iPhone 14: Up to $725

iPhone SE (3rd generation): Up to $335

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $845

iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $735

iPhone 13: Up to $540

iPhone 13 mini: Up to $510

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $665

iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $565

iPhone 12: Up to $420

iPhone 12 mini: Up to $340

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $180

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $460

iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $420

iPhone 11: Up to $350

iPhone XS Max: Up to $280

iPhone XS: Up to $235

iPhone XR: Up to $230

iPhone X: Up to $185

iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $210

iPhone 8: Up to $140

iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $120

There’s plenty of information on Apple’s website about trading and recycling phones, which is something we should all get in the habit of doing. Less e-waste is better for the environment, and recycled materials can go back into new devices.

Remember, if you want the increased iPhone trade-in value, you’ve got until 3 June.

Find more deals on GadgetGuy