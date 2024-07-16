Archer Air R5 sticks to the wall, kills Wi-Fi deadspots

In an effort to blend in, a standard Wi-Fi 6 router looks like a vase or a sugar bowl. TP-Link has taken a different tack with the Archer Air R5, by packing all the Wi-Fi 6 routing goodness and, somehow, a pair of gigabit Ethernet ports, into a chassis that owes more to ultra-thin laptops and tablets than crockery.

More than a wallflower

Specifically, the R5 measures 210 x 148 x 10.8mm and it’s that last number that lets it not so much blend in as almost disappear. The idea is to wall-mount the router, either using included adhesive strips (from 3M, so you know they’ll last) or by using the also-included mounting bracket which you can drill into the wall.

A bottom-mounted USB-C power port lets you keep the cables to a minimum, and the two 1Gbps Ethernet ports that flank it actually fold flat when not in use, for the ultimate in minimalism.

Inside that remarkably slim white shell lurks the heart of a full-featured Wi-Fi 6 router. The Archer Air R5 can handle 2402 Mbps of traffic on the 5GHz band, and 547Mbps on 2.4GHz. This makes it compatible with older devices, but still capable of serving a full 1Gbps to Wi-Fi 6 devices – making this router a great choice for today’s top NBN fibre plans, should you be lucky enough to have one.

EasyMesh for whole-home coverage

It’s not just about data from outside the home, though. The Archer Air R5 is one of TP-Link’s EasyMesh devices, which means it’s compatible with a wide range of other networking gear. Add the R5 to your existing home Wi-Fi network and (assuming your other network devices are EasyMesh too) it will just integrate itself into the network. No need for a new Wi-Fi network name, or for a secondary “extender” network that your phone or laptop has to continually jump back and forth from as you walk around the house. And that in turn can make the difference between smooth streaming and annoying jittering or pausing.

The Archer Air R5 has four built-in smart antennas, which use beamforming algorithms to detect and focus (sort of) the signal onto your connected device, whether you’re moving about the room or settled into a comfortable spot on the couch.

TP-Link’s Archer Air R5 provides the twin benefit of dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and discrete placement options.

Easy extender

Speaking of whole-home coverage, there is also an Archer Air E5 range extender. This unit looks almost identical to the R5 but it’s a Wi-Fi 6 extender rather than a full router in its own right. It doesn’t have Ethernet ports, but it is EasyMesh compatible and a couple of E5s could be ideal for patching those last few Wi-Fi dead spots in your rambling turn-of-the-last-century terrace.

The TP-Link Archer R5 router costs $AU179 ($NZ219) and the Archer E5 extender is $AU159 ($NZ199).

