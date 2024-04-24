$99 Arlo Essential Outdoor Camera arrives at Officeworks

Bringing its home security range to an even cheaper price point, Arlo has launched a $99 FHD version of its Essential Outdoor Camera.

Sitting alongside the existing affordable security devices from Arlo, the 2nd Gen Essential FHD Outdoor Camera drops the resolution slightly to break the sub-$100 barrier. As its name suggests, the camera records in 1080p video quality, with plenty of similar features to the rest of the Essential range.

Like many Arlo devices, the Essential FHD Outdoor Camera includes two-way audio communication, and records colour vision at night. As an intruder deterrent, it also houses a built-in spotlight and siren to scare unwanted visitors off.

You also don’t need to worry about finding a power outlet: this camera runs on a rechargeable battery. Although there’s no mention of the FHD model’s battery life on the product listing, the 2K version advertises up to four months between charges.

Arlo Essential FHD Outdoor Camera is out now

Available exclusively at Officeworks stores around the country, the new entry-level camera costs $99, making it one of the brand’s most affordable devices to date. However, the retail exclusivity means the camera isn’t eligible for the recent bundle offers or the brand’s upcoming sale. It might come to Arlo’s own store in the future though, as the Officeworks availability is “while stocks last”.

Included with the camera is a trial of the Arlo Secure subscription service. While you can use the camera out of the box, the subscription unlocks additional features like 30-day cloud storage for footage, and advanced detection. Want to know when a delivery arrives? You’ll need Arlo Secure.

Known mainly for playing in the mid-range and premium home security space, as seen with the Pro 5 2K and Ultra 2, it’s good to see more affordable security devices on the market.

