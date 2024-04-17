Arlo sale takes up to 25% off its popular home security range

Some of the best home security cameras in the country are about to be a bit cheaper, thanks to the latest Arlo sale.

In a new sale timed with Mother’s Day, various Arlo security devices will be up to 25% off. Starting on 6 May, the promotion will run until 19 May, offering savings on some of the brand’s most popular products.

We’re waiting on details as to how much each device gets discounted, but we do know what’s included. Expect discounts on top-of-the-line models like the Arlo Pro 5 2K and the Ultra 2, both highly regarded for their clear vision and wide field of view.

Also included in the upcoming Arlo sale is the affordable Essential range that got an upgrade late last year. Made up of indoor and outdoor cameras, plus a video doorbell, the Essential gear provides an approachable entry point to home security.

Arlo also recently rolled out a new bundle system, providing discounts when buying multiple devices. According to the brand’s website, bundle discounts are “valid on full and sale priced products”. In other words, you can save even more money once the Arlo sale starts.

Like many tech companies, various premium features require a paid subscription. In this instance, Arlo Secure starts at $7.99 per month for a single device, offering cloud access to camera footage, smarter notifications, and customisable alerts. As an indication of the service’s popularity, more than three million people subscribe to Arlo Secure.

Arlo sale details

Exact price details for the sale are on the way, which we’ll include soon. In the meantime, here are the recommended retail prices for the included devices:

Keep an eye out for the full rundown once the sale starts on 6 May.

