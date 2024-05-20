Assassin’s Creed Shadows Mac launch is a big deal for Apple

Ubisoft’s big Assassin’s Creed Shadows announcement generated plenty of excitement, but its simultaneous Mac release was arguably one of the biggest details.

Set in 16th-century Japan, Shadows is the latest entry in the long-running franchise, following last year’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage. No gameplay has been shown yet, so we don’t have a clear idea of how the game looks beyond a pre-rendered reveal trailer. Ubisoft has confirmed that it will show gameplay in a separate video in June.

The concept does sound interesting, though. Between Naoe, a shinobi assassin, and Yasuke, a powerful samurai, Assassin’s Creed Shadows promises a return to the dual-protagonist approach previously seen in Syndicate. “Renewed exploration mechanics” sit at the core of the new game, which will see you build a spy network to uncover targets and help with missions.

Assassin’s Creed games tend to follow a set formula, so the core gameplay loop will likely be familiar. Arguably the most intriguing aspect of the reveal was confirmation that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will launch on Mac at the same time as other platforms.

Mac Assassin’s Creed Shadows launch an Apple win

Recently, Apple has tried to establish its gaming credentials through initiatives like its Apple Arcade subscription service. In an effort to catch up to PC gaming, Apple revealed what it’s doing to make Mac a viable gaming platform at last year’s WWDC.

A big part of this push is developer tools designed to make porting games from PC to Mac easier. There’s even Game Mode for players, which boosts gaming performance on Macs.

Apple makes powerful computers, so bringing big-budget games to Macs is a logical progression. Previous MacBook Pro laptops pack serious grunt, which has only improved with the M3-equipped range. However, some games don’t come to Mac at all, or months after launching elsewhere. The games that do come to Mac – like Death Stranding, Resident Evil Village, and Lies of P – run well.

So, it’s a pretty big deal to see Assassin’s Creed Shadows set to launch on Mac the same day as PC and consoles. It further legitimises Mac as a gaming platform and could prove that Apple’s efforts are genuinely making things easier for developers.

Speaking of which, Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches on 15 November for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Mac. It’ll also be available via Ubisoft+, the developer’s subscription platform.

