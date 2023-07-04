Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip review: a bulky creative force

8

Sometimes, you need a laptop that can do a bit of everything, portability be damned. That laptop may just be the Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip, a 2-in-1 laptop hybrid made for versatile professional use.

It’s not the slimmest laptop going around, that’s for sure. However, it uses its heft to mostly good effect, while packing plenty of power on the inside. Bountiful in ports, the B6 Flip’s decent CPU and GPU combo make for a flexible device – literally and figuratively.

Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip first impressions

There’s no kind way to say this: the B6 Flip is a chunky device. At 2.7kg, it’s not highly portable by modern standards. You won’t want to lug it around in a backpack all day or regularly take it while travelling lest you quickly maximise luggage limitations. It also takes up a sizable footprint on your desk, presenting another challenge in the form of trying to find enough room to comfortably use it while on the move.

For the most part, the B6 Flip makes the most of its large stature. Except for a distractingly noticeable bezel bordering the display, it’s comfortable to type on and has plenty of connectivity options. You can plug all manner of peripherals in at any time, something I’ve grown used to missing when using much smaller devices. Perhaps a small but important observation for anyone like me who regularly has sweaty hands, is that the matte finish doesn’t produce smudges and fingerprints easily. It’s the little things that matter.

Another benefit of the hybrid laptop’s size is its durability. It feels sturdy, like it could withstand a few knocks, and won’t shatter just by looking at it. True to its name, you can flip the B6’s display in various configurations, including all the way around to use it as a mega 16-inch tablet. At a reasonably sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, this gives creative professionals the flexibility to use the included stylus for drawing and other artistic projects.

For size comparison, the B6 in tablet mode completely eclipses the 6th Gen iPad Mini.

I usually get nervous when using hybrid laptops, as some of them feel like they’re seconds away from snapping. Not so with the B6 Flip. Its strong build quality gave me the reassurance that I wasn’t going to break it by flipping the screen over. That, and it was going to stay comfortably in place if I placed it in a tent-like configuration.

Other than a hulking physical presence, the device backs it up with performance, too. Across synthetic benchmarks and real-world performance, the B6 Flip packs plenty of power for all sorts of users.

Specifications

Model B6602F CPU 12th gen Intel Core i7-12850HX 12-core 24-thread GPU Nvidia RTX A2000 8GB laptop GPU Storage Samsung 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD

2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0×4 expansion slots Memory 16GB DDR5

4 x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots Display 16-inch, 2560 x 1600 resolution

16:10

500 nits peak brightness

DCI-P3 100%

Touch-enabled Battery 90WHrs lithium ion240W AC adapter Connectivity 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

2x Thunderbolt 4

1x HDMI 2.0b

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1x DC-in

Smart card reader

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.3 Price (RRP) $4,499 Official website Asus Australia

Benchmarks

CPU

Device CPU (Single-Core) CPU (Multi-Core) Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip 1731 16009 Apple Mac Mini (M2 Pro) 1645 14666 Apple MacBook Pro (M2 Max) 1609 14732 Asus TUF A16 1510 12529 Cinebench

Based on benchmark software alone, the i7-12850HX processor housed within the Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip is one of the most powerful we’ve recently tested. In practice, this was reflected in smooth multitasking. I didn’t notice any struggles when photo editing while watching a video with several Google Chrome tabs open in the background.

GPU

Device Score Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED 82480 Apple MacBook Pro (M2 Max) 72833 Asus TUF A16 69434 Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip 67165 Geekbench (OpenCL)

Billed as an all-in-one workstation capable of rendering visuals, the B6 Flip wields an Nvidia RTX A2000 8GB graphics card. When benchmarked against other devices using a synthetic test, it doesn’t reach the same high score posted by the Zenbook Pro 16X’s RTX 3060, and is almost on par with the TUF A16’s AMD Radeon RX 7600S GPU. This checks out, considering that The Verge compared its specs to that of a desktop RTX 3050 card.

In reality, this means you can absolutely use the B6 Flip for photo and video editing, 3D rendering, and even a bit of gaming. On this latter point, the device returned a 3DMark Time Spy score of 6382, a bit behind the TUF A16’s 9196. In other words, expect decent but not world-changing graphical performance from the productivity hybrid.

Disk Speed

Even with an increasing reliance on cloud storage and services, it’s still important that your computer’s storage gives you quick access to files. Whether you’re opening large files, measured in read speeds, or saving them, measured in write speeds, a good SSD should let you do both efficiently.

CrystalDiskMark tests storage drive speed, which gives you an indication of how fast it can read and write files. According to this benchmark, the ExpertBook B6 Flip’s Samsung SSD returned up to 6300MB/s read speeds and 5300MB/s write speeds. It’s a pretty decent result, especially when compared to the sluggish SSD included in the Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop (4305MB/s read, 1811MB/s write). You can also expand the B6 Flip’s storage with another M.2 drive, which you can find at reasonably affordable prices.

General use

To use another synthetic benchmark as an example of how the ExpertBook B6 Flip fares as a general productivity machine, PCMark 10 returned a score of 6334. This puts it below the TUF A16 (7145) but slightly above the Lenovo 9i (6277). Again, the important part is how these numbers translate into real-world use.

Its sturdy build means you can leave it in tent mode without fear of it easily falling over.

As for how the device fares as a general productivity machine, there are no issues to speak of. The B6 Flip easily handles multiple programs at once, and the responsive stylus and touchscreen combo opens up plenty of creative possibilities.

As I’ve mentioned in other reviews, I don’t like low-profile keyboards favoured by most modern laptops. Fortunately for me, the B6 Flip’s slightly raised keycaps make for a pleasant typing experience. I won’t be throwing my mechanical Ducky keyboard out any time soon but it’s nice to use a laptop keyboard that doesn’t have me muttering under my breath in frustration. Another benefit to the hybrid’s big size is that it includes a number pad, making it suitable for those who bury their heads in spreadsheets.

And this thing has ports for days. USB-A, USB-C, HDMI: it’s all there in addition to the fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless protocols. It further adds to the device’s flexibility, in that you have all manner of connectivity options to maximise your workstation.

There’s not much to dislike about the overall experience, although the otherwise good display tricked me at first. When booting up the B6 Flip for the first time, I thought it loaded in the wrong aspect ratio. It wasn’t until I looked closer that I noticed it simply had a thick bezel. It’s not particularly attractive, framing the display as if to tease you with more screen space, but I speculate it has something to do with the flip design.

Also, a memo to laptop manufacturers: please don’t put the fingerprint sensor on the side in a difficult-to-reach location. That was the case here, which made not only the setup process but also the actual use of it tricky. It’s much easier to rest a finger on a sensor facing you than uncomfortably contort your wrist to access one on a large device like the B6 Flip.

Who is the Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip for?

At an RRP of $4,499, it’s an expensive device for just general productivity use. To get full use out of the B6 Flip, you’ll want to regularly engage in a mix of creative visual work alongside admin and multimedia use. If you only need a device capable of handling standard clerical work and don’t need tablet functionality, opt for something cheaper instead. This is more suited to design-based industries that need a rendering machine for regular use.

If portability and price isn’t a barrier, the Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip is a powerful hybrid laptop for creative professionals who need a device that can keep up with their diverse needs. Its strong CPU and GPU combo capably handles a wide range of resource-intensive tasks, while its plethora of connectivity options enables a modular setup.

Although big, bulky and expensive, the B6 Flip has its place. Even if it only has niche appeal.