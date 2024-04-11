Why an ASUS laptop display stands out from the crowd

Sponsored ASUS

No one should have to settle for anything less than stellar screen quality. Especially in laptops, a device we spend much of our waking hours using, a great display is just as important to work as it is to gaming or creative projects.

In recent years, ASUS has stamped its authority as one of the biggest advocates for high-quality laptop display technology. Just because the screens may be smaller than an external desk monitor, quality shouldn’t be compromised.

Even though the technology housed within a screen is important, how the screen is used is equally vital to the overall user experience. Through OLED and multi-display devices, ASUS leads the way for other laptops to follow.

Importantly, benefitting from the latest technology should be affordable. Just look at the $999 Vivobook Go laptop as an example. OLED provides a fantastic viewing experience but has previously carried a hefty price tag. Not anymore.

Tech enthusiasts and early adopters can still enjoy premium features exclusive to top-of-the-line models, like the power and efficiency of the flagship Zenbook range. However, the barrier to entry for high-quality laptop displays is now the lowest it’s ever been.

Why ASUS Lumina OLED?

One of the first computer brands to widely roll out OLED technology in laptops, ASUS makes a big song and dance about its virtues. With good reason, too.

Shorthand for “organic light-emitting diode”, OLED differentiates itself from traditional LED in several big ways. ASUS points to five main benefits versus other types of display technology:

Blue light reduction

High contrast

Colour accuracy

Power efficiency

Fast response time

Whether on TVs, laptops or gaming devices, OLED is known for its stellar contrast levels easily viewable from just about any angle. A major reason for this is because it doesn’t use backlights to produce an image. Instead, each pixel lights up only when needed, meaning you see a strong separation between light and dark elements.

To use the example of watching a movie, if a character emerges from shadowy darkness, an OLED display will keep the deep black surrounding them while perfectly illuminating the subject. On older screens, you might see light and colour bleed between backlight zones, washing out the picture and ruining the careful cinematography.

Image: ASUS.

The same applies to any other form of media, too. When gaming, OLED helps improve visual clarity during dim scenes, while colourful vistas stun with strong vibrancy. There’s also minimal input lag, and the action looks super smooth.

Creative professionals arguably benefit the most from laptop OLED technology. When editing photos, video, or graphics, you can edit with precision and see each element to its full extent.

This is where ASUS has a strong competitive difference. Its Lumina OLED technology takes colour accuracy to another level. Covering 100% of the cinema-grade DCI-P3 colour gamut, it’s also easy to swap to sRGB when editing online content. These are small yet important customisation options that are essential to professional-level creative workflows.

Eye fatigue is also a serious concern when looking at screens all day. To combat this, Lumina OLED produces up to 70% less blue light emissions when compared to LCD technology. It’s also independently certified by TÜV Rheinland, an international organisation that assesses product safety and quality, to back up these claims. The result is a display that reduces eye strain when working for long periods.

Doing more with innovative screens

For years, the traditional clamshell laptop design has been the standard for work and play. It’s a convenient and portable form factor that goes wherever you go. Is it actually possible to improve on what’s considered the gold standard?

Wanting more out of the humble laptop, ASUS’ design team has experimented over the years with various screen improvements. Some laptops wielded secondary screens above the keyboard, with extra utility the goal.

Image: ASUS.

For a while, foldable displays looked like the solution, letting you enjoy a big-screen dual-display experience with just one device. Earlier this year, ASUS launched the best realisation of this vision yet with the latest Zenbook DUO.

Equipped with two 14-inch high-res Lumina OLED screens, it’s one of the most versatile laptops ever made. Just as adept a drawing tablet as it is an instant two-screen workstation, the Zenbook DUO epitomises the ASUS approach to driving display technology forward.

In a real-world setting, the dual-screen design is super helpful in myriad ways. Window and app management works seamlessly, whether you have dozens of browser tabs open or need a reference image for your drawing. The Zenbook DUO’s sturdy built-in kickstand also enables a true two-monitor workstation on command.

With a proven track record of display innovation, the next steps ASUS takes will be worth watching. Through a Lumina OLED display, it’ll look even better.

