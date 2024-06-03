Ultra-slim Asus Zenbook S 16 stands out at Computex 2024

Asus doubled down on the ubiquity of AI at Computex 2024, launching laptops, portable PCs, and even its own software to take advantage of the current AI wave. Most notably, the computer company revealed a major expansion to its popular Zenbook range, with both an S 14 and S 16 model on the way.

Following Microsoft’s recent Copilot+ PC push with Qualcomm, Asus revealed its Snapdragon-powered Vivobook S 15. It’s the brand’s first device that’ll gain access to new features like Recall from the outset. Meanwhile, Asus’ AMD and Intel laptops will gain Copilot+ functionality via a free post-launch update.

At the core of Asus’ new laptops are improved neural processing units (NPUs) capable of handling upwards of 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). You’ll see this unit of measurement discussed a lot in the coming months as a yardstick of a PC’s AI capability.

When unveiling its range of computers at Computex, Asus stressed that its AI adoption extends well beyond its consumer devices too. From small NUC PCs to data centres, the company outlined its ambitions for making AI a ubiquitous technology.

“Asus is helping lead the way to make AI accessible everywhere for everyone and make sure that everybody can profit from the possibilities guaranteed by AI,” said Samson Hu, Asus Co-CEO.

Asus Zenbook S 16 packs a lot into a slim device

Building on its OLED laptop range, Asus showed off its new flagship Zenbook S 16, an AMD-powered machine made using the hybrid “Ceraluminium” material. A combination of ceramic and aluminium, it produces a lightweight and durable chassis that doubles as a stylish finish.

Previously, the Zenbook S laptop only consisted of a 13-inch model. Now, in addition to the Zenbook S 16, there’s also a 14-inch version. This mid-sized laptop weighs only 1.2kg and is only 1.1cm thick. Asus partnered with Intel for the 14-inch model, which also includes a full array of I/O ports, including HDMI, USB-C and USB-A.

ASUS 2024 AI PC range

Not just reliant on Microsoft’s AI features, Asus has a few tricks up its sleeve. Thanks to the increased local processing power of its machines, there are more on-device AI features available.

One of Asus’ own AI apps is StoryCube, an asset management tool that automatically categorises your photos and videos. It can identify subjects and colours from images, for example, and let you quickly search for specific photos based on the contents.

Another bit of exclusive AI software comes in the form of MuseTree. This one is a generative AI tool you can use to make images, which Asus says will help veteran artists as well as new creators.

These new laptops also benefit from the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, capable of faster wireless speeds than previously possible.

New ProArt range for creators

Made for creative workflows, Asus’ new ProArt range taps into AMD’s latest processors and up to RTX 4070 Nvidia GPUs. It’s led by the ProArt P16 clamshell laptop and the PX13 convertible device, while there’s also the ProArt PZ13 detachable laptop which uses a Snapdragon processor.

Image: Asus.

To go with the computers, Asus announced two new ProArt professional displays, led by the 5K PA27JCV. This monitor features a crisp 5120 x 2880 resolution, plus a 99% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB colour gamut for a high level of accuracy. Alongside it is the ProArt Display PA32KCX, an 8K Mini LED monitor with a built-in calibrator.

TUF gaming

For gamers, Asus also revealed its latest TUF laptop range, which has a track record of providing solid gaming performance at an affordable price. Like many of Asus’ laptops, the new TUF A14 and TUF A16 laptops use the latest AMD processors alongside Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards.

Image: Asus.

Both laptops include smooth G-Sync displays and Dolby Atmos audio, helping create an immersive gaming experience.

Work smarter, not harder

While many of these Asus laptops are more than capable work machines, there are some devices made specifically for professional use. One of them is the Intel Core Ultra-powered ExpertBook P5, equipped with a dual-SSD array so you can isolate system files and work files for better performance. In a change from many enterprise-focused laptops, it’ll also be available through regular retail channels.

In another partnership with Intel, Asus’ big range of NUC PCs targets workstations with limited space. Devices like the NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Performance wield Intel Core Ultra chips and up to RTX 4070 graphics for power in a tiny form factor. There’s even a ROG NUC, a small gaming PC suited to living rooms.

Asus’ AI vision also extends to workplace security and energy efficiency. Another one of its AI tools is Adaptive Lock, which automatically locks your device when the Asus AISense IR camera detects you’ve walked away. After that, it’ll unlock again when you return, preventing others from snooping while you’re gone.

There’s an Adaptive Dimming feature too, automatically dimming the display when you’re not looking at the computer. In addition to privacy, it helps prolong battery life by not using more energy than necessary.

Many of these devices and features will be out between the middle of June and next month. We’ll share local release dates and prices once they’re available. Keep an eye on the Asus website in the meantime.

Valens Quinn attended Computex 2024 as a guest of Asus.