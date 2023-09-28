Compact Asus Zenfone 10 wields more power & wireless charging

Following up on one of last year’s most impressive phones, the Asus Zenfone 10 is here, bringing power to a compact form factor.

Coming in two configurations – an 8GB memory and 256GB storage version, plus a more powerful 16GB RAM and 512GB variant – the Zenfone 10 packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Despite its battery maintaining the same 4300mAh capacity as the previous model, Asus claims it lasts up to roughly 13% longer due to its design and a more power-efficient processor.

As phones get bigger and bigger, the Zenfone bucks the trend, opting for a 5.9-inch size described as “hand-sized”, with a smooth 144Hz AMOLED display to boot. It’s the same size as last year’s Zenfone 9 – a phone we really liked – a noticeable contrast when compared to the many handsets exceeding the six-inch barrier. Alternatively, if you prefer big and super-powered, Asus has just the thing: the beefy gaming-themed ROG Phone 7.

Several criticisms have been directly addressed with the Zenfone 10, starting with wireless charging. You can now charge the phone using any Qi-compatible charger, plus it also has 30W HyperCharge technology for faster wired charging.

Its camera array has also seen various upgrades, including new stabilisation technology to help you shoot smooth videos. On the back is a 50 MP main camera using a Sony IMX766 sensor, alongside a 13 MP ultrawide lens. Selfies should also look nicer thanks to an upgraded 32 MP front camera that has improved low-light performance. On the software side, the portrait camera mode has more zoom options, and you can use the light trail mode for tripod-less snaps to rival the pros.

With an IP68 rating, it’s fairly durable, too. That means it should withstand dust, and it shouldn’t mind a splash of water either.

Asus Zenfone 10 release date and price

Available now, the Zenfone 10 is stocked at JB Hi-Fi and direct through Asus in various colours. At the top end, the 16GB memory configuration costs $1,499 and comes in Midnight Black. Meanwhile, the 8GB version costs $1,299 and comes in Midnight Black, Starry Blue, Aurora Green, Eclipse Red, and Comet White.

If you struggle with larger phones but still want a handset with a bit of oomph, this might be the phone for you. It’s also worth checking out the cheapest SIM plans to make sure you’re getting the best deal alongside any new phone.

