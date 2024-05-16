Going much bigger than its predecessor, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is angling for the premium phone market.

Compared to the Asus Zenfone 10, the 11 Ultra is huge. Where last year’s phone sported a compact 5.9-inch display, the new model has a big 6.78-inch screen instead. The display in question is of the AMOLED variety, reaching a 144Hz refresh rate.

Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor – a version of what the Samsung Galaxy S24 uses – and 16GB of memory, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra packs a wallop on paper.

It also has one of the largest phone batteries going around, with a 5,500mAh capacity. Asus estimates more than 26 hours of regular use, which should equate to two days for most people. The 11 Ultra supports up to 65W wired charging via a separate adapter, and 15W wireless Qi charging – though not the magnetic Qi2 format.

Reflective of its premium aspirations, the Zenfone 11 Ultra has a three-camera array, including a three-times telephoto lens. Its main 50MP camera includes a built-in gimbal stabiliser, working at a hardware and software level to keep videos steady.

Of course, AI technology gets a mention. The new Zenfone has plenty of AI image editing tools, like shallow depth of field portrait effects, in addition to productivity-focused features.

Like many Android 14 phones, the Zenfone 11 Ultra can translate calls and create voice transcriptions. Semantic Search is Asus’ method of searching on-device photos, and also helps you install apps via keywords.

Asus’ new phone also happens to be one of the few local devices to support Wi-Fi 7, a faster wireless technology than previous generations.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra release date and price

Out now, the new Zenfone costs $1,599 from the company website or JB Hi-Fi. That makes it $300 more expensive than last year’s comparatively petite model.

In a world filled with big phones, Asus has taken a gamble in changing one of the Zenfone’s main points of difference. Has it done enough to stand out in a space dominated by Apple and Samsung?

