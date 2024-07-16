Aussie Broadband launches Buddy Telco with cheaper NBN plans

There’s another NBN retailer on the scene, with Aussie Broadband launching Buddy Telco as a cheaper home internet alternative.

Aussie’s sub-brand launch bucks the recent trend of NBN plans getting more expensive, offering internet connection from $65 a month. Described as “an efficient and straightforward service” Buddy Telco uses a digital self-service model, where you can sign up and manage everything online or via the brand’s app.

With the goal of reaching 100,000 customers within three years, Buddy uses Aussie Broadband’s existing network infrastructure. Instead of replacing Aussie, the new budget-conscious brand is positioned as a supplement, one that favours simplicity.

“Our aim is to really simplify the NBN experience by removing as many barriers as possible,” said Phillip Britt, Aussie Broadband Group Managing Director.

Competitively priced compared to the cheapest NBN plans, Buddy Telco’s “Zoomy” 1000Mbps tier costs a reasonable $99 per month. Available now, here’s how much each tier costs:

Name of plan Speeds Price Promo Standard 25/10Mbps $65 N/A Value 50/20Mbps $75 N/A Speedy 100/20Mbps $85 $75 for the first six months Zoomy 1000/50Mbps $99 $89 for the first three months

As explained by WhistleOut Australia, Buddy keeps its costs down by its approach to support. Customer support consists of online chat functionality with a local team during business hours, and AI assistance at other times.

The initial reaction from investors has been icy, however. Following the announcement, Aussie Broadband shares dropped by nearly 15% after a lower-than-expected financial forecast. Earlier this year, the homegrown telco failed in a bid to acquire competitor Superloop, and then lost an Origin Energy wholesale contract to the same company.

Beating the likes of Boost Mobile and Amaysim to the budget NBN punch, Buddy Telco is available now via its website. It’s as much as $30 cheaper per month than Aussie Broadband’s plans, which you can compare below:

