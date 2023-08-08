Australia Plays 2023: More Aussies play video games than ever

Video games continue to grow in popularity each year, evidenced by the newly published Australia Plays 2023 research report that shows 81% engage with the digital pastime.

It’s also not a hobby not confined to young men, either. Of the four in five Australians that play video games, it’s nearly a 50-50 split between men and women, with the average age hovering around 35. That’s according to the recent research published by the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA) peak body alongside Bond University.

There’s a lot to unpack from the Australia Plays 2023 report, which further backs up how much we enjoy playing video games. Earlier in the year, IGEA revealed that Australia spent a whopping $4.21 billion on video games in 2022, firmly placing the activity as one of the nation’s most popular forms of entertainment.

Australia Plays 2023: we’re a gaming-mad nation

It certainly doesn’t hurt that there are so many ways to play video games. Whether on consoles, PCs, or mobile devices, the sheer breadth of experiences on offer is staggering. This broad access to gaming devices contributed substantially to Aussies’ increasing interest in gaming, as explained by Dr Jeffrey Brand, the Bond University Professor who authored Australia Plays 2023.

“With 94% of Australian households having at least one device to play video games, there is no denying the significance of video games in the lives of everyday Aussies,” Dr Brand said. “91% of parents are using video games to connect with their children, supporting cognitive growth and providing important family bonding time.”

“Video games offer something for everyone – anyone can be a gamer, not just children and students, but parents, grandparents, your coworkers, and your boss.”

Source: IGEA and Bond University.

Many Australians took to playing video games during the pandemic, a trend that has only continued upwards. 81% of Aussies playing games is a substantial jump from the 67% figure reported in 2021, meaning that roughly 21 million people across the nation enjoy the medium.

Puzzle games came out on top as Australia’s favourite genre to play, closely followed by action/adventure, which covers a broad spectrum of titles. Although specific games weren’t mentioned, you don’t have to look far to see what’s most popular. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of 2023’s hits, selling more than 18 million copies worldwide in just a few months.

If you love crunching numbers, it’s worth reading the full report. It outlines all sorts of fascinating data including demographics and what motivates people to play.

