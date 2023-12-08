Baldur’s Gate 3 wins Game of the Year The Game Awards 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3, an RPG based on the Dungeons & Dragons setting, has won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023, capping off a brilliant year for Larian Studios.

Voted on by a jury of over 100 media representatives from around the world Baldur’s Gate 3 joins From Software’s Elden Ring as a fellow Game of the Year winner. In the end, it came out on top ahead of other nominees Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What constitutes Game of the Year means something different to everyone. In the context of The Game Awards, it goes to the title deemed to produce “the absolute best experience across all creative and technical fields”.

In addition to Game of the Year, Baldur’s Gate 3 also won the Player’s Choice Award, Best Multiplayer, Best RPG, and Best Community Support. Actor Neil Newbon also received the award for Best Performance, depicting fan-favourite character Astarion.

Baldur’s Gate 3 a worthy Game of the Year winner

Based on the world of Dungeons & Dragons, Baldur’s Gate 3 launched out of Early Access on Steam in August, quickly wowing everyone with its deep story, lovable characters, and intricate RPG systems. Baldur’s Gate 3 garnered critical acclaim on release, punctuated by its staggeringly high score of 96 on review aggregator site Metacritic.

Another notable winner from the night included Alan Wake 2, a survival-horror game from Remedy Entertainment. Of its eight nominations, it took home three awards: Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction.

It was a good night for Nintendo as well: Super Mario Bros Wonder won Best Family Game, Pikmin 4 won Best Sim/Strategy Game, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won Best Action/Adventure Game. Despite multiple nominations, neither Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 nor Resident Evil 4 took home any awards, coming up against a packed field.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now on PC, Mac, and PlayStation 5. The long-awaited Xbox version launched immediately after The Game Awards concluded.

Congratulations to the team at Larian Studios plus all the other award winners and nominees.

Read more gaming news on GadgetGuy