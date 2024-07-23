Colourful Belkin Qi2 power bank range charges phones quickly

Belkin has bolstered its charging gear even further, launching a range of Qi2 power banks in Australia that let you charge your phone wirelessly with magnetic precision.

First revealed at CES earlier this year, the new power banks come in three different capacities: 5K, 8K, and 10K. Each device provides up to 16, 28, and 35 hours of battery life respectively. Just as importantly, they come in a wide range of colours; the cyber lime finish is particularly fetching and Brat-coded.

Qi2 refers to the charging standard certified by the Wireless Power Consortium, of which Apple and Samsung are members. It’s essentially an open standard version of Apple’s MagSafe technology, using a magnetic connection to properly align devices and charge them more efficiently.

For now, the Belkin Qi2 power bank range primarily supports MagSafe-compatible phones, i.e. iPhone 12 and above. If you have one of these handsets, you can charge your phone wirelessly at up to 15W. Plenty of Android phones support the original Qi standard, so they’re only able to charge wirelessly at slower speeds and without the magnetic securing mechanism.

Image: Belkin.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Belkin Qi2 power bank charging speeds differ depending on capacity and configuration. All three models support 15W wireless charging in what’s called “Pass-Through Mode”, but speeds differ when used standalone. Pass-Through Mode refers to when the power unit is plugged in and charging, enabling maximum speeds. A handy FAQ breaks down the specifics.

If you do want faster charging speeds, the power banks also support up to 20W via a USB-C connection. Otherwise, the pocket-sized chargers also double as a nifty little phone stand, housing a kickstand that props your device up on a surface.

Belkin Qi2 Power Bank price and release date

For starters, only the 5K power bank is available in Australia. The other two capacities will arrive in the coming weeks, priced accordingly:

BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank 5K: $99.95

BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank 8K: $119.95

BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank 10K: $129.95

All three models come in black and white colours via tech retailers including JB Hi-Fi and Belkin’s website. For the funkiest colours, Apple stocks cyber lime, sand, pink, and blue.

Like Belkin’s existing Qi2 charging range, recent iPhone users benefit the most here. Android users needn’t worry though; it shouldn’t be too long until Qi2 and its magnetic convenience becomes the norm.

