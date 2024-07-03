Belkin surge protector range gets USB-C and warranty upgrade

Power boards and surge protection are far from the sexiest technologies out there, but they’re among the most useful. The Belkin surge protector range just got a nice upgrade, now equipped with USB-C ports for modern devices.

The updated range includes one through to eight outlet surge protection products, including up to 1,800-joule ratings. Other than shielding connected devices from power surges and spikes, likely during storms, the outlets come with a sizable connected equipment warranty.

Put simply, as long as you properly use the surge protectors, Belkin provides up to $70,000 worth of coverage. So, if lightning does strike and damages any connected devices, Belkin will repair or replace them for you.

“We know that Australian and New Zealand consumers want their key home technology to be protected, and it’s now more important than ever with the cost of connected devices on the rise,” said Jamie Laing-Reece, Head of Product Management, Belkin ANZ.

“Storms can be wild and unpredictable, so it’s vital that consumers can rely on a brand like ours for enhanced protection and peace of mind.”

Belkin’s multi-outlet surge protectors also include two USB-C ports providing up to 30W of charging. So, you can plug a phone or tablet in without taking up an AC slot.

Belkin USB-C surge protector price and availability

For now, the four-, six-, and eight-outlet surge protectors are available at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Bunnings, and Belkin’s official website. An easy way to differentiate the new models from the previous ones (aside from the USB-C ports) is the all-white finish.

If you want the single-outlet model, you’ll need to wait a bit longer. Belkin says it’s “coming soon”. Here’s how much each one costs in Australia:

1 Outlet Surge Protector $34.95

4 Outlet Surge Protector $79.95

6 Outlet Surge Protector $89.95

8 Outlet Surge Protector $99.95

Belkin’s refreshed range adds to various options on the market, including the Tapo P300 smart power strip. As the name suggests, this one supports remote connectivity via Wi-Fi, if smart home compatibility is your main priority. Otherwise, Belkin’s generous connected equipment warranty is a compelling point of difference.

