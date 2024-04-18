Big 200-inch BenQ W5800 cinephile projector lands in Australia

Cinephiles now have a new home projector to choose from, with BenQ launching the W5800 in Australia this week.

Billed as the brand’s latest flagship home projector, the W5800 produces a sizable 4K image up to 200 inches, even bigger than the W4000i model, using a 1.6x motorised zoom. Covering 100% of the cinema-grade DCI-P3 colour gamut, it’s a projector made for watching movies as accurately as possible.

Like with most projectors, you’ll need a reasonably dim environment to enjoy the best results. At 2,600 ANSI Lumens brightness, the BenQ W5800 sits somewhere in the middle in terms of projector brightness. However, considering its cinephile target market, you already have a decent home theatre room if you’re weighing up this projector.

One major advantage the BenQ W5800 has over the W4000i is the light source. The W5800 is a laser projector, while the W4000i uses LED technology. Compared to traditional bulb projectors, laser technology generally produces better colours and contrast.

You also get much more life out of the newer tech, with BenQ advertising the W5800 as having up to 25,000 hours of use. In theory, if you watched a two-hour movie every day, it’d take you more than 30 years to wear out the projector’s laser!

Compatible with a range of different inputs, the projector includes multiple USB and HDMI connections, including an HDMI eARC port to get the most out of your sound system. Alongside Dolby Atmos compatibility, this lets you use 7.1-channel sound systems with the projector.

BenQ W5800 price in Australia

Out now, the W5800 costs $8,999 via Cogworks dealers across Australia.

It’s going to be a big year of competition in the projector space, with Hisense pushing its 300-inch C1 model, and the Samsung Premiere 8K on the horizon.

Read more projector news on GadgetGuy