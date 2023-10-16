Click Frenzy: The Main Event, one of the biggest online sales events in Australia, is nearly here. Inspired by the Black Friday sales overseas, Click Frenzy offers lots of discounts from many different retailers over three bargain-filled days. As we’ve seen in the past, this means lots of great tech deals.

As its name suggests, this sale is the biggest on the Click Frenzy calendar, which has multiple major sales throughout the year. Earlier in 2023, there was the ‘Mayhem’ sale, which had deep discounts on home entertainment, phones, computers, gaming, and more.

Growing in popularity each year, Click Frenzy is also known for its limited-time 99% discounts on big items. In the past, this has included MacBooks, Google Pixel phones, and game consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

As the 2023 edition of Click Frenzy: The Main Event arrives, here are all the key bits of info you’ll want to know to give yourself every chance of swiping a bargain.

When is Click Frenzy: The Main Event 2023?

This year’s big sale starts on Tuesday 24 October 2023 at 7:00 pm AEDT and runs until midnight on Thursday 26 October. It’s earlier than last year’s event, which was in November, leaving a bit more breathing room between Click Frenzy and the Black Friday sales leading into Christmas.

If you’re keen to get in on the action early, signing up as a member gives you an hour’s head start on everyone else.

What tech deals can we expect?

While the full list of participating retailers hasn’t been announced yet, there will be a preview later this week, revealing some of the big deals coming up.

Based on last year’s sale and the Mayhem sale earlier this year, expect to see blanket discounts on popular tech like TVs, sound systems, phones, computers, and video games. Some of the extremely limited 99% discount deals in the past included:

$17 Apple iPhone 14

$3 Google Pixel Buds Pro

$18 Sony Bravia TV 65″ 4K HDR10

$2 Nutribullet

$1 Lego Vespa

$8 PlayStation 5 Horizon bundle

$5 Xbox Series S 512GB console

$2 Galaxy Buds 2

$4 Nintendo Switch

$10 Google Pixel 7 Pro

$20 13-inch MacBook

While we wait for official details on the 2023 sales, you can visit the official website for more information. One word of office for now: wait a few days before buying that new gadget you’ve been eyeing off. Between Click Frenzy and Black Friday, it’s highly likely to go on sale very soon.

