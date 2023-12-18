Which is the best Motorola phone for you in 2023

Sponsored Motorola

Many phones came and went throughout 2023, pushing foldable and 5G technology even further into the mainstream. Motorola was at the forefront of many innovations this year, making it easy to find the best phone at any price point.

There was something for everyone in 2023, whether you needed an affordable, long-lasting handset, or a powerful flip phone to stand out from the crowd. When it comes to choosing the best Motorola phone for you, these are the devices that stood out among a strong pack of contenders.

moto g84 5G

Best value Motorola phone

The moto g84 5G is proof that you don’t need to spend big for a powerful 5G phone. It builds on the solid foundation established by the excellent moto g54 and goes one better.

Packing a Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 12 GB of RAM for less than $400, the moto g84 5G is value personified. Adding to the phone’s impressive arsenal is a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display upgraded with pOLED technology. Not only do you get a phone that does everything faster, but you also get to enjoy richer colours and strong contrast – perfect for enjoying more details when viewing photos, watching videos, and playing games.

An all-day battery life comes included but that’s not all. You can recharge the moto g84 5G faster via TurboPower 30W charging. If you forget to charge before starting the day, just plugging in briefly will give you enough juice to go the distance.

Style has quickly become synonymous with Motorola phones, and the moto g84 5G is no different. It’s the first handset in the affordable g family range to come in the striking Viva Magenta finish, the 2023 Pantone colour of the year. You want a phone that looks this nice to withstand the elements, which is why it comes with an IP54 water-repellent rating to protect against rain and splashes.

Like many of the Motorola phones, the photography is a strength of the moto g84 5G. Its 50 MP main camera uses Optical Image Stabilisation to help take clear photos, while the ultra-wide camera is great for snapping group shots. Built-in smarts also add to the experience, with an Auto Smile Capture feature ensuring you get the perfect picture, while Audio Zoom helps record clear audio when shooting videos.

It’s affordable and packed with grunt, making the moto g84 5G the best Motorola phone for great performance at a great price.

moto g14

Best budget Motorola phone

An affordable smartphone that hits the spot, the moto g14 embodies Motorola’s philosophy of premium quality at an affordable price. It’s only $229 yet its flashy design, highlighted by the Pale Lilac vegan leather option, is anything but cheap.

Our review found that the moto g14 delivers in all the right areas, making it the best Motorola phone for budget-conscious buyers. Its generous 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen is great for watching your favourite content, while making reading a breeze. The 50 MP main rear camera also helps capture life’s moments with ease.

A long battery life is an important feature of any phone. You want a handset that lasts the day without needing to charge midway through. With a 5000mAh battery capacity, the moto g14 powers through the day, and then some.

Truly embodying the g family range, the moto g14 is the best Motorola phone for anyone who wants to keep costs down while expecting premium quality in return.

motorola edge 40

Best all-around Motorola phone

Durable and made for convenience, the motorola edge 40 retains the brand’s penchant for style and adds several welcome features.

It supports both 68W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging, making sure you’re never without a juiced-up battery. Plus, the edge 40 steps up the ruggedness to IP68, ideal for outdoor adventures. It’ll survive a brief dip in the pool or dust exposure and keep on running.

Our review of the motorola edge 40 also noted that it takes great photos, too. Its sensor delivers good results in low-light settings, producing well-lit and colourful pictures. It also helps that the pOLED 144Hz display makes visuals really pop.

Not to mention that the motorola edge 40 also looks great, with the vegan leather back giving it a premium appearance and feel. Thanks to its overall mix of features and performance, the edge 40 is the best Motorola phone if you need a tough all-around device.

motorola razr 40 ultra

Best premium Motorola foldable phone

Dubbed “king of the flips” in our review, the motorola razr 40 ultra represents an evolution of foldable display technology. It looks sleek, performs strongly against the competition, and is extremely clever.

Its large 3.6-inch external display is one of the biggest on the market, making it easy to view notifications, watch videos and more – all without opening the phone. When you do open it, however, the stunning 6.9-inch main display looks excellent, no matter the content. Big phones can be unwieldy and tricky to fit in pockets – not the razr 40 ultra. When folded, it’s easy to store anywhere: pockets, bags, or in your hand.

With a durable hinge and no gap when closed, the motorola razr 40 ultra is one of the best-quality foldables available. You can set it up as its own tripod to take photos or watch videos without needing to hold the device, freeing your hands up. Taking photos yields stunning results, with an impressive camera array inside and out.

Many phones are only as good as their software, which is another reason why the motorola razr 40 ultra stands out. It’s easy to swap between the inner and outer displays, making the cover screen a useful utility.

Without a doubt, the motorola razr 40 ultra is the brand’s best premium foldable phone to date.

motorola razr 40

Best affordable Motorola foldable phone

A sleek foldable phone for less than $1,000, the motorola razr 40 is attractive and showcases the form factor’s benefits to a new audience.

Sporting a vegan leather finish, it’s a great-looking phone that opts for a smaller 1.5-inch cover display. It’s useful for checking notifications at a glance, and gestures like flicking your wrist streamline camera access without needing to unfold the device.

Where the motorola razr 40 truly shines is in its gorgeous 6.9-inch pOLED main display. It’s vibrant, smooth, and still fits nicely into tight pants pockets when folded up. It also takes a nice picture, regardless of which camera you use.

Cost is an important factor when choosing a phone, which is why the motorola razr 40 is the best foldable phone at an affordable price.

