BLUETTI Prime Day deals on portable power stations and solar generators

As Amazon Prime Day 2024 approaches, BLUETTI is joining the Prime Day Sale with great deals on various portable solar generators from 16-31 July. Savvy shoppers on the BLUETTI website can grab the best portable electric generators for camping, home backup, and off-grid living at discounted prices.

BLUETTI AC70 compact camping generator

$899 (18% off)

The BLUETTI AC70 is a compact and powerful solar generator with 1000W rated power(2000W surge) and 768Wh capacity – perfect for camping trips. The AC70 has seven outlets to power essential devices such as CPAP machines, phones, monitors, coolers, and fridges. Plus, it recharges fast via 950W turbo AC charging or 500W solar, reaching 100% in just 1-2 hours. It even supports app control and UPS function for emergency use.

BLUETTI AC200L quiet RV generator

$2399 (20% off )

For RV enthusiasts, the BLUETTI AC200L offers a robust solution for almost all power needs on the road. With 2400W of output power, it can handle most demanding appliances such as air conditioners, microwaves, and refrigerators. It has a 2048Wh capacity, expandable to 8192Wh with additional battery modules for longer runtime. The AC200L supports six ways to charge, including 1200W solar and 2400W AC charging. It’s whisper-quiet at 44 dB from a metre away, according to HoboTech’s real-world testing, making it ideal for campers, travel trailers, and camper vans.

BLUETTI AC300/AC500 home backup power solutions

AC300+B300 – $4199 (23% off )

AC500+B300S – $4999 (26% off )

The AC300 generator with B300 battery includes UPS functionality to keep power running during blackouts.

The modular AC300 and AC500 energy storage units are customisable power backup solutions for homes and off-grid residences. Both have a responsive UPS function designed to keep lights on and refrigerators humming seamlessly during power outages.

The AC300+B300 combo offers a 3000W output and a 3072Wh capacity, expandable to 12,288Wh, enough to power a home for about four days. While the AC500+B300S goes further with 5000W power and an expandable capacity of up to 18,432Wh. They support multiple charging methods from wall outlets, solar panels, generators, and vehicles to power through prolonged power outages.

In the event of an outtage, BLUETTI’s AC500 generator and B300S battery combo can power a home for days.

Popular BLUETTI Prime Day deals and surprises

BLUETTI offers great deals on popular devices such as the AC180, available for $1099 (27% off). With 1800W output and 1152Wh capacity, it’s perfect for powering multiple devices. The newly launched AC50B is $529 (24% off) and offers 700W output and 448Wh battery, making it ideal for outdoor adventures and emergencies.

During the sale, customers can receive a free T-shirt for orders over A$1000. On 16 and 17 July, they can earn triple BLUETTI Bucks on orders, redeemable for BLUETTI products and coupons. Anyone can get $50 off their $1000 BLUETTI purchases on the website by using the code: PR50.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 100 countries and regions.