Boost Mobile soft-launches eSIM plans via its app

Boost Mobile has soft-launched eSIM plans in Australia, becoming the latest telco to add the ability to ditch the physical card.

As spotted by the Reviews.org crew, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) quietly added the option to purchase an eSIM via the My Boost Mobile app. Seemingly a staggered rollout, the telco’s website still states that it “doesn’t currently have eSIM capability yet”. However, there is a page titled “eSIM” that appears ready to be updated.

Reviews.org confirmed with Boost Mobile that buying an eSIM currently occurs exclusively through the brand’s app. This ensures that the device you’re using is compatible with the technology. Many phones, including the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy range, and Google Pixel devices support eSIM connectivity, while older devices rely on a physical slot.

With the sneaky launch, Boost joins Vodafone MVNOs TPG and iiNet as the latest Australian telcos to offer eSIM connectivity. Regarded as a convenient method of changing network providers, eSIMs mean you don’t need to visit a store or order a card online. Aside from the benefit of reduced plastic use, it also lets you easily swap between different numbers for personal use, work and travel.

Boost Mobile dips toe into eSIM

When you open the My Boost Mobile app, you can see the option to purchase a prepaid eSIM plan. Tapping on the prompt takes you to another screen that assesses your phone’s compatibility. Using my iPhone 15 Pro, the app instantly told me it was compatible with the new service.

Boost Mobile’s app indicates an official eSIM announcement is imminent.

Known for its regular promotions, Boost Mobile might make a big splash about its expanded product offering soon. Even outside of discounts, it’s a telco that offers an affordable entry point to the full Telstra 5G network. For comparison, the cheapest 28-day prepaid Telstra SIM plan is $35, while Boost starts at $22. With eSIM now part of Boost’s arsenal, there’s even less friction involved with signing up.

There will no doubt be an official announcement soon, so stay tuned. As with any telco announcement, it’s a good reminder to check out the cheapest SIM plans and pay less for your phone bill.

