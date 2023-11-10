Boost Mobile plans see record sales following Optus outage

Australians are voting with their wallets following the recent nationwide Optus outage that saw millions without phone and internet connections. Other telcos reported massive sales as fed-up customers sought better value. Boost Mobile was a major beneficiary of this trend, selling SIM plans aplenty at a record pace.

According to the telco, its sales were five times higher than its daily average, setting a record for a non-promotional period. Boost Mobile’s website traffic doubled, too, indicative of the high demand for SIM plans.

Boost Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which means it sells products using another company’s network infrastructure. Telstra, in this case. Unlike other MVNOs – including Telstra’s own budget brand, Belong – Boost Mobile is the only one that provides access to Telstra’s full network, covering roughly 99.5% of Australians. Because of this, it has wider coverage than both Optus (98.5%) and Vodafone (96%).

Such a large-scale movement of people changing mobile providers shows the significance of the Optus outage and last year’s data breach. Research conducted by Boost Mobile suggests that Australians tend to stick with telcos for years at a time. 64% of survey respondents have been with their current provider for three years or more. When you zoom out to include those with a provider for at least two years, this figure jumps to 76%.

Jason Haynes, General Manager of Boost Mobile, suggested that customers need not worry about losing their phone number or going through a complex process.

“This is simply not the case as customers can come across easily, bring their number, and find value on the full Telstra network with minimal effort nor hassle,” Haynes said. “This is a wake-up call that you don’t need to be with the same company you’ve always been with, and it’s a great time to shop around.”

Some of the best Boost Mobile plans

Boost Mobile focuses primarily on SIM plans, meaning no lock-in contracts or device repayments. As with many providers, unlimited local calls and texts come included, with costs correlated to data allowances. In addition to 28-day prepaid plans, the telco is also known for its 12-month expiry plans where you pay an upfront lump sum that works out to be cheaper in the long run.

If you’re a new customer, you have a couple of options. One is to buy a $2 starter SIM and load it up with the recharge amount of your choice, which starts at $22 on a 28-day cycle. Another option is the $35 prepaid SIM that comes with 50GB for the first three recharges, before dropping to 25GB. It also has unlimited international calls to 20 countries including New Zealand, the UK, and the USA.

Arguably the 12-month products are the most popular Boost Mobile SIM plans, acting as a set-and-forget way to handle your phone bill. For $230 upfront, your calls and texts are sorted for a year, and you get 170GB of data. On a monthly average, it works out to be roughly $20 and 14GB. Considering Australians only use an average of 10.2GB of mobile data each month (per research from the ACCC), it’s more than enough for most people.

Prices change regularly as promotions come and go, so it’s worth comparing the cheapest SIM plans to ensure you get the best price for your needs. Boost Mobile’s sheer network coverage gives it a unique point of difference from other telcos, although Haynes is keen to avoid complacency.

“We don’t take our customers for granted, and are always fighting to provide a better product, better experience, and better service.”

Read more telco news on GadgetGuy

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.