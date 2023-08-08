Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III announced, local studio involved

It’s Call of Duty Season, once again. This time around, it’s Modern Warfare III, as officially announced via a teaser trailer on the franchise’s social media channels.

Not to be confused with Modern Warfare 3, the 2011 entry in the long-running popular first-person shooter series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is a brand-new entry due out on 10 November 2023.

Known for its annual release cycle, the Activision Blizzard-owned franchise sees multiple development studios share the load, with last year’s Modern Warfare II helmed by Infinity Ward. As pointed out by GamesHub, Sledgehammer Games takes the reins for this year’s entry. Sledgehammer has multiple teams across the globe, including a sizeable Melbourne contingent. This studio previously led development on 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard, a World War II-themed entry.

What to expect from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Other than a brief teaser, not much has been officially shared about the latest Call of Duty. As far as the story, the video contains the quote “never bury your enemies alive”, suggesting an old foe may resurface.

Today’s announcement confirms reports earlier in the year from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier that this year’s entry would be a continuation of Modern Warfare II, which was 2022’s best-selling game. Schreier’s report also indicated that Sledgehammer was directed to work on an expansion to last year’s game. However, the scope expanded to the point that it warranted a standalone full release, which has now been announced as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Funnily enough, it was suggested that it would not be called Modern Warfare III, but here we are.

Call of Duty celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, with millions of players logging in each month. So notable is the franchise, that it’s formed a central part of Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. A recently inked deal with PlayStation to guarantee at least 10 more years of the series on Sony’s platforms seems to have placated anti-competition regulators for now.

Expect to see plenty more buzz about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III between now and 10 November.

