CES 2024: all the major tech announcements

Setting the agenda for the year ahead, CES 2024 is one of the biggest tech events in the world. Over the course of a few hectic days, the annual trade show plays host to many of the industry’s biggest heavyweights.

Amidst the chaos of CES 2024 are a plethora of device reveals that’ll hit our shores in the coming months. Expect to see major unveilings from the likes of LG, Samsung, Hisense, TCL and more. From the latest and greatest TVs, to faster and more powerful computers, the flow-on effects from what happens at this event are huge.

Read on to get the scoop on every major announcement from this year’s event, including Australian-specific details where possible. Check back regularly as we update our live coverage, summarising the biggest reveals, ranging from the most exciting, bizarre, and everything in between.

Make sure to visit our one-stop event hub for even more details on the biggest CES 2024 announcements.

Every major CES 2024 tech announcement

TCL X955 one of the biggest Mini LED TVs ever

Image: TCL.

As if a huge projector wasn’t enough, CES 2024 also bore witness to the TCL X955, a whopping 115-inch Mini LED TV. It’s referred to by model number 115QM89 in America, but we’ve been told that the Australian version will be extremely similar, if not identical, when it arrives later this year.

It’s reported to have over 20,000 dimming zones, which should make it a highly precise TV. Add in a peak brightness of over 5,000 nits, and you’ve got yourself a TV for all occasions.

Massive 300-inch Hisense projector coming to Australia

Image: supplied.

It impressed at IFA last year and now it’s coming to local shores: the Hisense C1 TriChroma Laser Mini Projector (try saying that three times fast) doubles the maximum projection size of many competitors. 300 inches is obscenely huge for any display. Anyone who decides to get one of these wins permanent movie night hosting duties.

LG Labs’ DukeBox charms among CES 2024 concept tech

As part of its experimental concept device division, LG Labs showed off a bunch of slick devices, including the utterly charming DukeBox. It’s a highly fancy speaker using vacuum tube technology that you can see in action thanks to a transparent OLED screen.

There’s also the Bon Voyage camping trailer that takes the concept of glamping to a whole new level. Not everything on display at CES 2024 will ever see a public release, yet it’s a cool way of seeing what’s possible with technology

Samsung QN900D TV aims to make everything look 8K via AI

Image: supplied.

Samsung’s latest range of TVs aims to improve upscaling quality and the ability to reduce motion blur when watching fast-moving action like sports. There’s also a new game controller for playing games via the cloud and premium soundbars on the way.

LG Gram Pro is an extremely light 16-inch laptop with RTX graphics

Among the new laptops from LG, there’s a Guinness World Record: the lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop. It’s a hyper-specific record but an indication of the increasing portability coming to larger laptop sizes.

These laptops are also some of the first to wield the new Intel Core Ultra Processors, notable for housing a built-in neural processing unit. AI is the current tech trend, of course.

Flashy Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor gets smarter

Just before CES 2024 kicked off in earnest, Samsung revealed its latest OLED gaming monitor range. For the first time in its Odyssey OLED series, there are now two flat-screen displays: the G8 and G6.

Meanwhile, the Odyssey OLED G9 has been refreshed. Alongside the G8, it now includes more smart features, including the ability to seamlessly access and copy content from compatible Samsung mobile devices.

Stylish LG CineBeam Qube 4K projector brings style to CES 2024

Image: supplied.

One of the nicest-looking devices shown at CES 2024 so far, the LG CineBeam Qube projector looks great and has impressive specs to boot. Other than its stylish looks, the 4K projector can beam up an image of up to 120 inches. Not bad for a petite little thing.

Samsung’s Bespoke Jet Bot Combo auto-detects messy stains

Its vacuum cleaners already have floor-detection technology, so it makes sense that Samsung’s robot vacuum follows suit. Revealed ahead of CES 2024, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo can not only detect different rooms and automatically designate no-go zones, but it also cleverly recognises stains.

Like many premium robot vacuum and mopping devices, it packs a fair bit of self-cleaning tech too. Less time spent cleaning the house and the mop? A good outcome for anyone who wants to spend less time cleaning.

Wireless LG M4 OLED TV brings cable-free future closer

LG M4 OLED TV. Image: supplied.

Wireless TVs aren’t an entirely new concept, although it’s fast becoming a more realistic future. In addition to its OLED and QNED range, LG showed off the M4 OLED TV, which will be available in a 65-inch version.

Previous models have only come in larger sizes, along with the corresponding price tag. With a smaller model on the horizon, there might soon be a more affordable cable-free TV option in stores. The fact that it handles 4K 144Hz signals wirelessly is pretty damn neat.

Belkin brings Qi2 auto-tracking accessories to CES 2024

As the better Qi2 wireless charging protocol rolls out, Belkin announced several chargers and power banks that take advantage of the technology. There’s also a 200W four-port USB-C GaN charger on the way, ideal for charging multiple devices at the same time.

For creators, Belkin has a new version of its auto-tracking phone stand out later this year. Named the Stand Pro, it offers a convenient way of filming videos and taking photos of yourself when no one else is around to help out. An added benefit is that it’s the first Apple-verified Works with DockKit accessory. Put in plain English, it should be pretty good at subject tracking.

New Dell XPS line-up promises bold design and AI integration

In one of the first computing announcements of CES 2024, Dell revealed its refreshed XPS laptops. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, the devices come with the new Copilot key, a shortcut to Microsoft’s AI features.

Other than the popular XPS 13, Dell now has a 14 and 16-inch version if you need more screen real estate. There are plenty of display and graphics options too, with the XPS 16 supporting up to an RTX 4070 GPU.

Big 15-channel LG S95TR soundbar coming in 2024

Before revealing its TVs, LG spent some time highlighting its upcoming soundbar systems. Led by the flagship LG S95TR, the range focuses on tight integration with the brand’s TV range. Of the top-of-the-range model’s 15 channels, five are designated as up-firing, intended to create the effect of audio surrounding you with Dolby Atmos-compatible content.

Read more CES 2024 news via our dedicated event hub