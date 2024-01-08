CES 2024: everything you need to know about the big tech event

As another new year rolls around, it’s time for CES 2024, one of the biggest tech events on the calendar. Known in years gone by as the Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2024 is shaping up to be another big expo.

Last year’s event saw plenty of announcements from major players including Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL, Asus, Roborock and more. Among the reveals, there will be plenty of new TVs, computers, gaming gear, and the latest car technology.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event. Make sure to regularly check out the major CES 2024 announcements and our dedicated event hub for the latest news on what’s coming to Australia.

What is CES 2024?

Each January, the Consumer Technology Association hosts a big tech bonanza in Las Vegas, attracting exhibitors and media from all over the world. CES is an all-encompassing show where many of the biggest brands announce devices set to arrive in 2024, in addition to cutting-edge concept demos that may never hit shelves.

The event typically sets the agenda for the year to follow, teasing the trends that will inform upcoming devices. CES 2024 will have more than 4,000 exhibitors in attendance, with 130,000 people expected to gather in Las Vegas.

This year’s theme is “All On”, referring to the entire tech ecosystem on display at the event. Many of the announcements at CES 2024 will revolve around artificial intelligence, security, mobility, and sustainability. Several companies have already revealed devices ahead of the event, where attendees will be able to demo new tech before anyone else.

When is this year’s event?

CES 2024 starts slightly later than last year’s event, officially commencing on Tuesday 9 January Pacific Standard Time (PST) and running until Friday 12 January. Media get to take an early look, so expect to see plenty of news before the doors throw open.

Who will be at CES 2024?

If you can name a big tech brand, it’s highly likely they’ll be at the event in some capacity. Most of the action takes place early in the Australian morning, although some press conferences are at more Aussie-friendly times.

Here are some of the major companies at CES 2024 and when they’ll take centre stage;

Samsung

With a press conference theme of “AI for All: Connectivity in the Age of AI”, there’s little surprise as to what Samsung will be sharing. There’s already a Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for 18 January, so expect the company’s CES presentation to focus on smart home technology and home entertainment.

Presentation time:

PST: Monday 8 Jan 2:00 pm

AEDT: Tuesday 9 Jan 9:00 am

ACDT: Tuesday 9 Jan 8:30 am

AWST: Tuesday 9 Jan 6:00 am

LG

LG started teasing its CES 2024 technology before the new year, starting with its range of big soundbar systems. Alongside its announcements, the major home electronics company’s “Reinvent your future” will cover many of the event’s core themes.

Presentation time:

PST: Monday 8 Jan 8:00 am

AEDT: Tuesday 9 Jan 3:00 am

ACDT: Tuesday 9 Jan 2:30 am

AWST: Tuesday 9 Jan 12:00 am

Hisense

Last year, Hisense signalled its intent to go all-in on Mini LED TVs. This time around, the company promises the “future of display technology” at CES 2024. There will be a focus on new Laser TV projectors and ULED TVs as Hisense continues its smart home push.

Presentation time:

PST: Monday 8 Jan 9:00 am

AEDT: Tuesday 9 Jan 4:00 am

ACDT: Tuesday 9 Jan 3:30 am

AWST: Tuesday 9 Jan 1:00 am

Asus

Glasses-free 3D OLED laptop displays attracted attention in 2023, as did powerful gaming laptops. Up first from the prolific PC maker is a new suite of gaming hardware under its ROG gaming label, before Asus reveals its laptops aimed at everyday users. We’ll soon learn what the brand considers “transcendence” at its imminent launch events.

ROG presentation time:

PST: Monday 8 Jan 3:00 pm

AEDT: Tuesday 9 Jan 10:00 am

ACDT: Tuesday 9 Jan 9:30 am

AWST: Tuesday 9 Jan 7:00 am

Asus presentation time:

PST: Tuesday 9 Jan 9:00 am

AEDT: Wednesday 10 Jan 4:00 am

ACDT: Wednesday 10 Jan 3:30 am

AWST: Wednesday 10 Jan 1:00 am

TCL

Known for its affordable TVs and home appliances, TCL turned heads last year with its Mini LED TV announcement. Expect to see an evolution of this technology at CES 2024, as TCL goes even bigger this year.

Presentation time:

PST: Monday 8 Jan 11:00 am

AEDT: Tuesday 9 Jan 6:00 am

ACDT: Tuesday 9 Jan 5:30 am

AWST: Tuesday 9 Jan 3:00 am

Stay tuned for more CES 2024 news

We’ll round up as much Australian-specific news at this year’s event as possible. It’s set to be another massive CES, which we’ll cover comprehensively, so keep checking back for all the latest. There will also be impressions from the showfloor so you know what to expect in 2024.

