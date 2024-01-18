Save big with the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 plans in Australia

Fresh from its reveal early this morning, the Samsung Galaxy S24, a phone packed with AI-powered software enhancements, is nearly here. There are plenty of great pre-order deals live now, and telcos are fighting to offer the cheapest S24 plans.

Part of Samsung’s flagship handset range, it includes a range of big features like generative AI photo editing, live translation, and better overall performance. Samsung’s top-of-the-range S24 Ultra gets the biggest improvements, but the base S24 model is far cheaper and still gets the full suite of AI improvements.

If you’re keen to bundle your new phone with a plan and pay it off over time, these are the cheapest options currently available. Some telcos offer discounts, while others include additional gadgets to sweeten the deal. Read on to find the best deal for you.

Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 plans

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 plans come from Vodafone, starting at $82.30 per month over 36 months on its $49 Small Plan. Optus closely follows behind with an $87.86 monthly plan, while Telstra charges a minimum of $100.86 each month to be the most expensive.

Depending on your network preference and desire for extra value, cheapest may not mean best. Optus and Telstra, aside from their broader network coverage, include bonus devices, which might appeal to those wanting a complete hardware overhaul.

Cheapest Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S24 plans

Alongside the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 plans, Vodafone also offers the most discounts of any Australian telco. When trading in an eligible device, you get an extra $400 of trade-in credit on top of its base value, a nice incentive to swap to a new model.

Also, if you remain connected for the entire 24 or 36-month plan, you get $200 off device repayments, which is reflected in the lower monthly cost.

24 months

36 months

Cheapest Telstra Samsung Galaxy S24 plans

Telstra’s Samsung Galaxy S24 plans are the most expensive of the major networks. Reflecting the telco’s number-one position in network coverage, the cheapest plan starts at $100.86 per month over 36 months.

In return, you connect to the Basic Upfront Mobile Plan, including 50GB of data each month. Plus, by pre-ordering, you get $949 of additional value in the form of a Galaxy S9 Tab FE tablet.

24 months

36 months

Cheapest Optus Samsung Galaxy S24 plans

Not too far behind Vodafone’s Samsung Galaxy S24 plans, the cheapest Optus offering starts at $87.86 per month over a 36-month commitment via the Choice Plus Plan. At 30GB of monthly data, it’s less than what Vodafone includes but is still plenty for most Australians.

As an added bonus, any Galaxy S24 pre-order through Optus nets you a Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. With a combined value of $1,048, it’s a decent inclusion if you’re keen to upgrade your earbuds and smartwatch situation.

24 months

36 months

The Samsung Galaxy S24 phones launch in Australia on 7 February 2024, although pre-orders start shipping before then. There are also some good outright deals on the Samsung website if you don’t want to commit to monthly payments.

