Huge savings with the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra plans

AI is the talk of the tech town, and the latest Galaxy phones have taken the technology to another level. With the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra set to be one of the most sought-after phones of 2024, you’ll want to browse the cheapest plans to save money on your upgrade.

Its cameras are better, the processor is more powerful, and the Galaxy AI features impress big time. More than just marketing hype, the AI features of the newest Ultra model offer all sorts of utility. From translating phone calls and messages live to editing your photos using generative AI features, the S24 Ultra puts the “smart” back in smartphone.

These are the cheapest plans currently available for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. There are some good options regardless of your network preference, including handset discounts and bonus devices in exchange for pre-ordering. We’ve rounded up the prices for the 256GB model as a starting point, although many retailers offer free storage upgrades, so shop around for the best deal.

If you want to purchase the new top-end phone outright, check out the best pre-order deals and pair it with one of the cheapest SIM plans to save the most money. Want the latest features for less? Look at the plans for the base Galaxy S24 model, which comes with many of the AI features at a lower price.

Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra plans

Vodafone currently has the cheapest plan, starting at $101.74 per month over 36 months. It uses the telco’s $49 Small Plan, inclusive of 50GB monthly data, which is plenty for most people’s needs.

Optus then follows with its $110.08 monthly plan, with Telstra the most expensive at $123.08. Depending on network coverage, you might need to spend extra to ensure you’ve got the best connection. These higher prices also come with other bonuses to round out your suite of tech.

Cheapest Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra plans

Instead of bonus goodies, Vodafone offers discounts and extra trade-in value to offer the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra plan. There’s $400 of extra trade-in credit on offer with eligible devices, stacking on top of the existing value. It’s a good option if you upgrade regularly and have a previous model in good condition to trade.

Also, if you remain connected for the entire 24 or 36-month plan, you get $200 off device repayments, which is reflected in the lower monthly cost.

Vodafone’s cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra plan of $101.74 per month over 36 months is almost less than Telstra’s offer for the base S24 model. If you want the biggest and best hardware on a plan, this is the way to go.

24 months

36 months

Cheapest Telstra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra plans

Of all the current offers, Telstra has the most expensive Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra plans. Starting at $123.08 per month over 36 months, it connects you to the $69 Basic Upfront Mobile Plan, loaded with 50GB of data.

Its comparatively higher price corresponds with Telstra boasting the best network coverage in Australia, reaching 99.5% of the population. Another benefit is that pre-ordering through Telstra comes with a Galaxy S9 Tab FE tablet, valued at $949.

24 months

36 months

Cheapest Optus Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra plans

Sitting in the middle value-wise, Optus’ cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra plans begin at $110.08 per month over 36 months. Compared to the other telcos, the $49 Choice Plus Plan this connects you to includes the least amount of data at 30GB.

Like Telstra, however, pre-ordering the S24 Ultra through Optus includes bonus tech. Here, you get a Galaxy Watch 6 and a pair of Buds 2 Pro earbuds. It equates to $1,048 of additional value, which isn’t bad if your tablet and smartwatch need an upgrade.

24 months

36 months

While these are the current cheapest plans, make sure to shop around for the best deal. Among the good range of pre-order offers, purchasing directly from Samsung is a decent avenue for outright purchases due to the bonuses and upgrades on offer.

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.