Deco BE65-5G Wi-Fi 7 mesh kit works with every kind of ISP

The Deco BE65-5G from TP-Link has an impressive spec list and ticks all the boxes you want to see ticked when choosing the backbone of your home (or small business) network. Not only is it future-proofed for next-generation fibre thanks to 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports, it has a 5G module too, for when hardline connections are unavailable.

This compatibility with every kind of ISP – from copper, to FTTH, to direct fibre links, and mobile too – is what makes the BE65-5G such a compelling choice for Australia’s fragmented broadband market.

1Gbps backed by mobile data

More and more Aussies are getting access to proper fibre connections, which means they can choose speeds up to 1Gbps. But these plans require fibre installations – actual NBN employees digging trenches across your front yard – and can take weeks (or longer) to get up and running.

The BE65-5G is specifically aimed at people who need to be online no matter the internet infrastructure around them.

The idea with this router seems to be to achieve the best of all possible worlds: Wi-Fi 7 so the router isn’t the bottleneck on a 1Gbps connection, backed up by a mobile data connection for instant access. Even the ongoing issues with mobile reception in Australia are catered for: the BE65-5G has two antenna ports so you can run a mast up out of the gully, should your suburb happen to be in one.

Design cues hint at the Wi-Fi 7 capabilities of the Deco BE65-5G

Wi-Fi 7 mesh

TP-Link calls the BE65-5G a Wi-Fi 7 mesh system, rather than a router, because like some others we’ve seen recently, the multi-unit packs (two or four) consist of identical devices. Gone are the “satellites” that were typical of Wi-Fi 5 and some Wi-Fi 7 products. The BE65-5G that is connected to your ISP’s device (such as your NBN Network Terminal Device) becomes the router. There isn’t even a distinction between Ethernet ports – you can use any of the 3.5Gbps ports on the back as the WAN port, with the others mapping to the LAN.

Taking this flexibility even further, the BE65-5G allows users to connect two units via Ethernet for additional backhaul capacity. This makes the BE65-5G a great choice for older properties where you just can’t seem to get a good signal in those further rooms or upstairs – running cable might be a fiddle, but it gives you rock-solid bandwidth.

Instant, convenient 5G

To use the 5G connection (which is also compatible with 4G and 3G), insert a nano-SIM into the slot on the bottom of the device and it will connect automatically. Obviously, the SIM needs to be set up with a mobile data account first, but the real convenience here is the ability to get online instantly – or at least within a few minutes. TP-Link has a vision of the BE65-5G as the go-to choice for pop-up venues, farms, basically anywhere you want the accessibility of mobile data, on a network that can support up to 200 devices.

There are plenty of Wi-Fi configuration options on the BE65-5G, with the usual plethora of security modes, and built-in VPN too. TP-Link also provides a service called HomeShield that lets you put all your Internet of Things (IoT) devices on their own Wi-Fi network. That means your doorbell and robovacuum are sandboxed off from your computer and mobile phone.

Priced at $999 (RRP), the Deco BE65-5G is part of TP-link’s new Wi-Fi 7 range, which includes the Deco BE85 Wi-Fi 7 router reviewed recently on GadgetGuy.

