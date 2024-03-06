Disney Plus price increase: how much you’re paying in Australia

Australians and New Zealanders are now paying more for 4K content on Disney Plus, following a change to the streaming service’s price structure.

Following in the footsteps of other streamers, Disney Plus has changed to a multi-tiered subscription model. Previously, you’d pay one price and get access to 4K HDR video. Under the new structure, there are two separate plans: Disney Plus Standard, and Disney Plus Premium.

Although Disney Plus Standard costs the same $13.99 per month as before, it’s now restricted to a 1080p resolution and two simultaneous streams. If you want 4K video and Dolby Atmos audio, the Disney Plus Premium plan costs $17.99 each month. In essence, it’s a price increase due to the fact that it contains features you had access to before.

Disney Plus (old) Disney Plus Standard Disney Plus Premium Price $13.99 monthly

$139.99 annual $13.99 monthly

$139.99 annual $17.99 monthly

$179.99 annual Video quality 4K 1080p (Full HD) 4K Concurrent streams 3 2 4

As noted by the Australian Reviews team, Disney Plus started at $8.99 when it launched in 2020. Granted, it undercut its competitors at the time as part of an aggressive user acquisition strategy. Still, the Premium tier represents a 100% price increase in just a few years. One small solace is that the maximum device limit increases to four under Premium.

Disney Plus compared to other streaming services

Even after the change, Disney Plus Premium is cheaper than Netflix’s equivalent $22.99 plan. It’s pretty much on par with Binge, costing $18 for its 4K-inclusive Standard tier. Apple TV Plus costs $12.99, while Prime Video costs $9.99 a month as part of an Amazon Prime membership.

Also worth looking out for is a crackdown on password sharing between households. Netflix took action last year, requiring additional users to pay an extra $7.99 a month. Meanwhile, Disney has similar plans of its own. Alongside the price structure changes, Disney Plus is about to become noticeably more expensive for a lot of people.

In the background, Foxtel has just launched Hubbl, a combined streaming hardware and software platform aimed at simplifying subscriptions. As part of its offering, Hubbl lets you combine multiple subscriptions together at a discounted price. Netflix is included in this promotion, but not Disney Plus.

Disney claimed the Australian pricing update provides “consumers greater choice and value”. After raising prices overseas, the company reported a 1.3 million drop in subscribers.

