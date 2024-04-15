DJI Avata 2 lasts longer and has better image quality

One of the most popular first-person view (FPV) drones now has a big upgrade, following the launch of the DJI Avata 2.

Its release coincides with the new DJI Goggles 3 and DJI RC Motion 3, both designed to add even more precise control to the drone. A big benefit of the original Avata was its easy plug-and-play approach to drone flight. This time around, the DJI Avata 2 is designed to enable more complex manoeuvres, better image quality, and a longer flight time.

DJI advertises the Avata 2 as having a 23-minute flight time, up from its predecessor’s 18 minutes. Plus, you can view the drone’s video feed from up to 13km away, giving you a decent lay of the land around you.

A larger 1/1.3-inch CMOS image sensor also means better visuals, especially in low-light situations. The DJI Avata 2 sports a wide-angle lens providing up to a 155-degree viewing angle and 4K HDR footage at 60fps. Alternatively, you can record slow-motion 120fps video in 2.7K resolution.

As for the DJI Goggles 3, the new headset provides a passthrough picture-in-picture mode, letting you see your immediate surroundings while flying the drone. Other than an increased video transmission capacity and reduced latency, the goggles can also stream drone footage to a phone.

Now with a picture-in-picture mode, the DJI Avata 2 gives you more awareness of your surroundings. Image: supplied.

Like the drone, the upgraded goggles last longer too. Up from two hours, they now last up to three hours on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the one-handed DJI RC Motion 3 controller is lighter and smaller than the previous model. With just a flick of the control stick, it lets you flip, roll, and drift with ease. Both the new goggles and controller also work with the DJI Air 3 and Mini 4 Pro drones.

DJI Avata 2 price and release date

Out now via the brand’s official website and retailers, the DJI Avata 2 starts at $1,499. There are multiple configurations and bundles, each with different accessories, like additional batteries, a charging hub, and a sling bag.

All the kit included in the base combo. Image: supplied.

You can even try before you buy in a virtual environment. After downloading the DJI Store app, navigate to “Virtual Flight”, and take off. Make sure you know all the details before buying a drone, including your legal responsibilities, so you can enjoy the hobby safely.

