Portable DJI Power stations charge fast at a competitive price

Known for its drones and camera technology, DJI is now in the business of portable power stations, launching the Power 1000 and Power 500 to kick things off.

Based on the brand’s history of making batteries for its various devices, the power stations provide an on-the-go electricity source or an emergency home backup solution.

Of the two devices, the DJI Power 1000 is the largest, with a 1,024Wh capacity and weighing 13kg. As a more portable option, the DJI Power 500 carries a 512Wh capacity and nearly half the weight at 7.3kg.

To give you an indication, the Power 1000 could charge a phone 57 times, compared to 28 times by the Power 500. A larger appliance, like a car fridge, would last roughly 19 hours on the larger power station or nearly 10 hours when connected to the smaller unit.

Both power stations use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology, said to last 10 years and 3,000 charging cycles. They also support fast charging, only needing 70 minutes to charge up to 100%, which you could do via mains power, solar, or a car charger.

When charging devices, the DJI Power 1000 has dual 140W USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, two AC outputs, and one SDC port plus an SDC Lite outlet. These SDC outlets help speedily charge DJI drones, like the newly launched Avata 2, in roughly half an hour, minimising downtime.

Similarly, the Power 500 has almost the exact same array of ports, minus the SDC port, and the USB-C outlets peak at 100W each. Between the two, you could easily charge phones, laptops, and larger appliances aplenty.

DJI Power release date and price

Both DJI Power devices are available to order today from the brand’s website and retailers. The 1000 model costs $1,369, and the smaller 500 version costs $729. When ordered from DJI, the stations come with a three-year warranty, plus an additional two years by registering the products online.

Devices like the DJI Power units have become increasingly common, making it easy to power off-grid lifestyles and reduce reliance on mains power. Capacity-wise, DJI’s power stations compare to the Bluetti AC180 and Bluetti B80 models, alongside the EcoFlow Delta 2 and River 2 Pro. And at competitive prices, to boot.

