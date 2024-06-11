Love the robot vacuum Aldi sells every six months? It’s about to get even better: Ecovacs has launched the Deebot Neo 2.0 Plus, an affordable robot cleaner that comes with an auto-empty station.

Ecovacs values the bundle at $999, but Aldi will sell the Deebot Neo 2.0 Plus for just $499 as part of its upcoming Special Buys range. It’s an upgraded version of the popular original Deebot Neo with more powerful internals to go with the auto-empty station addition.

With 5,000Pa suction power, the Ecovacs Deebot Neo 2.0 Plus nearly doubles the 2,600Pa of its predecessor. It also houses a 5,200mAh battery rated to last three hours between charges. The robot vacuum also mops, avoiding carpets while doing wet cleaning.

Image: Ecovacs.

While the original Neo only came with a charging cradle, the 2.0 model’s docking station provides a more hands-free experience. At only 27cm high, it doesn’t need much space, handy for smaller living spaces.

When the robot vacuum returns to its station in between cleans, it automatically empties the contents of its dustbin. This debris goes into a 5L dustbag, saving you from manually emptying the robot every time. 5L should be enough to last you a good few months, too.

Like many robot vacuums, the Deebot Neo 2.0 Plus uses several smart features to fit into existing smart home ecosystems. You can use Google Home or Amazon Alexa to manage the device, and download Ecovacs’ app to map your home and set routines.

Ecovacs Deebo Neo 2.0 Plus release date and price

Ecovacs’ latest robot vacuum arrives at Aldi on 19 June for a competitive $499. As it’s part of the supermarket chain’s famous Special Buys range, expect it to sell out quickly. There are also some more technical specs online to help you decide if it fits your needs.

Ecovacs recently released its T30 Pro Omni model, a well-rounded $1,799 robot cleaner with powerful mopping and self-cleaning technology. It looks great on paper but not everyone can afford a more premium device. It’s the affordable space the Deebot Neo occupies, appealing to households on a budget.

Image: Ecovacs.

“We are proud to be able to deliver such an incredible product for under $500 at a time when Australians are balancing cost of living pressures against a desire to own a feature-rich robotic vacuum cleaner,” said Karen Powell, Regional Director, Ecovacs ANZ.

“We know that many Australians have been waiting for an auto-empty station to arrive to the ALDI Special Buys aisle and we have delivered this alongside incredible suction and run time among many other benefits that reinforce our goal to make home robotics as accessible as possible.”

I’m currently testing the Ecovacs Deebot Neo 2.0 Plus, so stay tuned for a full review soon. I’m impressed so far: it’s a great time-saving gadget for less than $500.

