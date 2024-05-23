Ecovacs has launched its latest robot vacuum, the Deebot T30 Pro Omni, a powerful device that’s more powerful and portable while keeping the cost below $2,000.

It follows on from last year’s T20 Omni, making a raft of holistic improvements. Equipped with 11,000Pa suction power it even usurps the top-of-the-line Deebot X2 Omni in terms of raw grunt.

Even though it retains the round shape of most robot cleaners, the T30 Pro Omni wields new edge cleaning technology to help thoroughly tackle corners. It has an extendable mopping arm that also applies pressure to work its magic in tight spaces.

Along with many of its competitors, like Roborock and Eufy, Ecovacs’ new Deebot steps up its hair-cleaning game. It uses a specially designed roller brush equipped with a dual comb system to decrease tangles, ensuring hair gets sucked up instead of stuck in bristles.

Its extendable mop arm cleans more thoroughly alongside walls. Image: Ecovacs.

Aside from the more powerful robot, the 30% smaller docking station stands out as a major change. More compact and slightly hourglass-shaped, the completely redesigned Omni station needs less space and is easier to open, only needing 60cm of headroom to operate.

In addition to a built-in water tank and dust receptacle, the station also washes the robot’s mop pads with 70-degree Celsius water. It’s hotter than previous iterations, followed up by a 45-degree drying cycle to keep the pads clean and in good condition.

More intuitive cleaning

Ecovacs has also re-engineered a lot of the user experience with the Deebot T30 Pro Omni. You can now quickly pair the robot with your phone via Bluetooth, instead of Wi-Fi, quickening the initial startup process.

Following user feedback, Ecovacs added foot controls to its latest device. Pressing your foot into the robot’s front bumper activates a cleaning cycle. Another gentle nudge stops and starts the robot. Although Ecovacs says the feature doesn’t activate accidentally, you can disable it entirely.

Along with app and voice controls, the Deebot T30 Pro Omni can do manual spot cleaning wherever you place it. Via a dedicated button, it’ll clean a 1.5 x 1.5-metre area, letting you sort out a mess without even opening the app.

Ecovacs Deebot T30 Pro Omni release date and price

Out now across major tech retailers and the brand’s own website, the Ecovacs T30 Pro Omni costs $1,799. There’s also a non-‘Pro’ version priced at $1,749 that does away with some of the AI features, like voice controls.

The handheld vac included with the X2 Combo. Image: Ecovacs.

Ecovacs also launched the Deebot X2 Combo first revealed at CES 2024. Combining the X2 Omni robot vacuum with a new handheld vacuum, it provides an all-in-one cleaning bundle for your floors and anywhere the robot can’t reach. In Australia, the X2 Combo costs $2,799.

Read more cleaning tech news on GadgetGuy