Ecovacs has revealed the Deebot X2 Omni at IFA 2023 in Berlin, a high-powered square-shaped successor to the brand’s premium X1 Omni model.

On first glimpse, the Deebot X2 Omni shares more of a visual resemblance to the Dyson 360 Vis Nav than it does to many of the circular Ecovacs robots of the past. This physical design tweak helps the device get under furniture more easily and clean more efficiently in tight spaces. In fact, it’s only 9.5cm tall, contributing to its ability to get under couches and beds to thoroughly cover the house.

In addition, the new cleaning appliance uses a brand-new navigation technology called Semi-Solid-State Lidar, which is built into the unit, eliminating the need for the module attached on top of older models. Aiding the navigation are improvements to the brand’s 3D map technology, allowing for better navigation throughout your house.

With an 8,000Pa suction power, it makes the Deebot X2 Omni the most powerful of the Ecovacs range, and 60% more powerful than the X1 Omni. Like many other Ecovacs devices, the X2 Omni also mops, benefitting from the same auto-lift and hot water self-cleaning features adopted by the Deebot T20 Omni earlier in the year, reducing the amount of manual maintenance required. That’s due to the Omni auto-empty station that acts as the X2’s base of operations. Here, it charges, empties debris, and cleans the device so it can then clean your home.

Another main area of improvement is an extended roller brush that helps pick up more dust and debris while on duty. Ecovacs’ voice assistant has also received an upgrade, with Yiko 2.0 said to be more responsive and better at detecting your input, helping with the device’s overall usability.

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni release date and price

Stay tuned for local details, as an Australian release date and price won’t be far away. Circle-shaped robots have almost become synonymous with the Ecovacs brand here, so it’ll be interesting to see if the square design is a sign of things to come.

Read more appliance news on GadgetGuy