EOFY sale 2024: best tech deals from the biggest brands

Tax time is fast approaching, which means one thing: big end of financial year deals. Just about every tech brand has an EOFY sale of some sort, encouraging you to upgrade your gear and claim it on tax. Need a new phone or computer for work? Now’s the time to act.
Not just for work expenses, the EOFY sale also has plenty of good deals on fun tech like TVs and gaming, alongside practical home appliances. Some of the discounts are live now, while others go live closer to the 30 June 2024 EOFY deadline.
Check out the deals below and let us know if you spot any bargains everyone needs to know about.
EOFY sale 2024: best tech deals
- Phones, headphones, and mobile accessories
- TVs and soundbars
- Computers and accessories
- Gaming
- Smart home
- Home appliances
Phones, headphones, and mobile accessories: EOFY 2024
Motorola
- Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: $799 (was $1,499)
- Moto G84 5G: $299 (was $399)
- Moto G54 5G: $199 (was $299)
- Moto G24: $199 (was $229)
Samsung
- Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra: save 25%
- Galaxy S24 Ultra: save $300
- Galaxy S24+: save $200
- Galaxy S24: save $200
Get up to $250 off the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
- Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro (16GB RAM): $1,799 (was $1,999)
- Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro (24GB RAM): $2,249 (was $2,499)
Optus
- Buy any iPhone 15 and get an Apple Watch Series 9 for just $99
- Save $898 with $200 off RRP on any Galaxy S24 Series, plus a Galaxy Watch6 for $0 when you stay connected for 36 months on an eligible SIM & Watch plan.
- Half-price Google Pixel 8 Pro: from $849 when paying it off over 24 or 36 months.
- Get up to 50% off on selected Optus Accessories including Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Cygnett Powerbanks, Blueant Speakers, Google Pixel buds and nests.
- 40GB of data for just $12 (65% off) on your first recharge, with Optus Prepaid.
- 80GB of data for just $22 (60% off) on your first recharge, with Optus Prepaid.
- 120GB of data for just $120 for your first 6-month recharge, with Optus Prepaid.
- 260GB of data for just $220 for your first year, with Optus Prepaid.
- Save up to $180 on select fast home internet plans and $120 on select 5G home internet plans over 6 months.
Vodafone
- Save $350 on the iPhone 15 range
- Save up to $1,350 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 range
- Save up to $1,000 on the Google Pixel 8 range
- Get a Samsung Galaxy A35 for $5/month with an eligible plan
- Save $20 on Vodafone’s Starter Pack (was $45 now $25)
- Save $101 on Vodafone’s long expiry Starter Pack (was $320 now $219)
- Save $80 on the Oppo A38 4G (was $229 now $149)
- Save $20 on the V One 4G (was $59 now $39)
- Save $5 per month for 5 months on Vodafone NBN
Wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: save 30%
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: save $150
Headphones
- LG TONE Free T90 Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds(T90) | RRP $399 $199.50 – 50% off
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: save $120
TVs and soundbars: EOFY sale 2024
LG
- LG 65-inch OLED G4 TV (OLED65G4PSA): $3,999 – 25% off
- LG 83-inch OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV 2024: $5,999 – 25% off
- LG 75-inch QNED86 4K Smart TV 2024: $2,199 – 27% off
- LG 55-inch OLED Posé Lifestyle TV: $2,299 – 34% off
- LG SH7Q soundbar: $499 – 38% off
Samsung
- Samsung S90D OLED 4K Smart TV (2024)
- The Freestyle Projector (2023): $999
- Samsung Q60D QLED 4K Smart TV (2024): $1,981
- HW-B650D B-Series Soundbar (2024): $399
Computers and accessories: EOFY sale 2024
Take up to 30% off Microsoft Surface devices and accessories
- Surface Laptop Go 3: from $1,128
- Surface Pro 9: from $1,298
- Surface Laptop 5: from $1,398
- Surface Laptop Studio 2: from $3,248
- Surface Pro Keyboards: from $182
Asus drops prices by up to $1,100
- Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505YA-MA263W) laptop: $1,099 (was $1,199)
- Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405MA-PZ343W) laptop: $1,799 (was $2,199)
- Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop (RTX 4050): $1,699 (was $2,299)
- Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304MA-NQ039W) laptop: $2,399 (was $2,999)
- ROG Strix G16 (RTX 4080) gaming laptop: $3,899 (was $4,699)
Monitors
- LG 27-inch UltraGear Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible (27GN60R-B): $234.50 – 48% off
- LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD 165Hz HDR10 Monitor with FreeSync Premium (32GN650-B): $299.50 – 50% off
- LG 27.6 inch 16:18 DualUp Ergo Monitor with Stand & USB Type-C (28MQ780-B): $899.00 – 30% off
- LG 27-inch UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate and 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time (27GR95QE-B): $999 – 44% off
- LG 49-inch UltraGear 32:9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate (49GR85DC): $1,399 – 50% off
Computer accessories
- 20% off Twelve South laptop stands, monitor rises, and accessories
- Samsung T7 Shield Black 1TB portable SSD: $179
Gaming: EOFY sale 2024
Save over $130 on PlayStation 5 consoles and accessories
- PS5 console: $668 (was $799.95)
- PS5 Digital Edition console: $569 (was $679.95)
- PS5 DualSense wireless controller: from $75 (was $109.95)
- PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller: $299 (was $339.95)
- PlayStation VR2 headset: $679 (was $879.95)
Grab an Xbox Series X for $160 off
- Xbox Series X console: $639 (was $799)
- Xbox Series S console: $449 (was $499)
- Xbox wireless controller: from $64 (was $89.95)
Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC discounted by $200
SteelSeries slashes gaming gear by up to $221
- Arctis Nova 1 $109 (save $30)
- Arctis Nova 3 $149 (save $50)
- Arctis Nova 4X $199 (save $50)
- Arctis Nova 7 $319 (save $80)
- Arctis Nova 7 Dragon Edition $319 (save $80)
- Arctis Nova Pro $449 (save $116)
- Arctis Nova Pro Wireless $514 (save $221)
- Arena 3 $199 (save $90)
- Arena 7 $459 (save $160)
- Alias $299 (save $100)
- Alias Pro $499 (save $200)
Smart home: EOFY sale 2024
Nanoleaf: 20% off Essentials and 4D Screen Mirroring smart lights
- Nanoleaf Essentials E27 & B22 Smart Bulbs (Individual) – $31.99
- Nanoleaf Essentials E27 & B22 Smart Bulbs (3-Pack) – $79.99
- Nanoleaf Essentials Light Strips Starter Kit (2 Metre) – $71.99
- Nanoleaf Essentials Light Strips Starter Kit (5 Metre) – $103.99
- Nanoleaf Essentials Light Strip Expansion (2 Metre) – $43.49
- Nanoleaf Essentials Light Strip Expansion (1 Metre) – $27.99
- Nanoleaf Essentials Smart LED Bulb (GU10) – $36.79
- Nanoleaf Essentials Smart LED Bulb (GU10 3-Pack) – $95.99
- Nanoleaf Essentials Smart LED Downlight (Individual) – $51.99
- Nanoleaf Essentials Smart LED Downlight (2-Pack) – $87.99
- Nanoleaf Essentials Smart LED Downlight (4-Pack) – $159.99
- Nanoleaf 4D TV Screen Mirror Kit (For TVs up to 65”) – $151.99
- Nanoleaf 4D TV Screen Mirror Kit (For TVs up to 85”) – $183.99
Save up to 40% on Bluetti power solutions
- Bluetti EB3A: $449 (was $599)
- Bluetti AC180: $1,099 (was $1,499)
- Bluetti AC200L: $2,399 (was $2,799)
- Bluetti EP760:
Up to $2,199 off Ecoflow portable power stations
Grab up to 40% off Arlo security gear
- Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera: $89 (was $159)
- Essential Wireless Video Doorbell: $139 (was $229)
- Essential 2K Wireless Security Camera: $139 (was $159)
- Pro 5 2K Wireless Security Camera: $279 (was $329)
- Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera: $329 (was $379)
Save at least 20% on Swann home security devices
- MaxRanger4K Solar 2 Camera Security System: $759.95 (was $949.95)
- MaxRanger4K Solar 4 Camera Security System: $1,359.95 (was $1,699.95)
- SwannBuddy4K Wireless Video Doorbell: $239.95 (was $299.95)
- Xtreem4K Wireless Security Camera: $239.95 (was $299.95)
- 4K Add-On NVR Pan & Tilt Security Camera: $319.95 (was $399.95)
- AllSecure4K Wireless Security Kit with 4 x Wire-Free Cameras & NVR Tower: $719.95 (was $899.95)
- AllSecure4K+ Wireless Security Kit with 4 x 4K Wire-Free Cameras & Power Hub: $839.95 (was $1,049.95)
- 4 Camera 8 Channel 6K 12MP Mega HD Professional NVR Security System: $1,079.95 (was $1,349.95)
- 6 Camera 8 Channel 4K Ultra HD Professional NVR Security System: $1,189.95 (was $1,189.95)
- 6 Camera 8 Channel 4K Master-Series NVR Security System: $799.95 (was $1,149.95)
- 4 Camera 4 Channel 4K Ultra HD DVR Security System: $449.95 (was $599.95)
- 8 Camera 8 Channel 1080p Full HD DVR Security System: $524.95 (was $699.95)
Lorex security
Home appliances: EOFY sale 2024
Roborock robot vacuums
Ecovacs
- DEEBOT N10 PLUS down to $699 (save $300)
- DEEBOT X1 PLUS down to $999 (save $300)
- DEEBOT T20 OMNI down to $1,399 (save $400)
- DEEBOT X2 OMNI down to $1,999 (save $500)
Cooking appliances
- Up to $100 off Instant Brands cooking appliances (until 23 June)
- Vitamix: 15% off sitewide (starts 21 June)
- Wiltshire: 40% off sitewide (starts 21 June)
Washers and dryers
- Samsung 8kg Heat Pump Smart Dryer (DV80T5420AW): $1,099
- Samsung 60cm Freestanding Bespoke Smart Dishwasher (F-DW60CB750):
Cricut: up to 40% off cutting machines and hot presses
- Cricut Joy | RRP $349, NOW $229
- Cricut Lilac Maker | RRP $649, NOW $389
- Cricut Explore Air 2 Lilac | RRP $399, NOW $299
- Cricut Autopress | RRP $1,299, NOW $749
- Cricut EasyPress 3 9×9 | RRP $329, NOW $199
- Cricut EasyPress 3 12×10 | RRP $429, NOW $299
- Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue | RRP $129, NOW $69
- Cricut Mug Press | RRP $299, NOW $199
- Cricut Hat Press | RRP $229, NOW $129
Save hundreds on Therabody recovery tech
- Theragun Pro – G4/G5: $549
- Theragun Elite – G4/G5: $399
- Theragun Prime – G4/G5: $349
- Theragun Mini 2.0: $199
- Recovery Therm Cube: $149
- Theraface Pro: $399
- SmartGoggles: $199
These are just some of the deals happening as part of the 2024 EOFY sale. We’ll update this with more discounts over the next couple of weeks with anything that grabs our attention. Let us know if you’ve seen a deal we should feature!
GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.