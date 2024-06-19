EOFY sale 2024: best tech deals from the biggest brands

Tax time is fast approaching, which means one thing: big end of financial year deals. Just about every tech brand has an EOFY sale of some sort, encouraging you to upgrade your gear and claim it on tax. Need a new phone or computer for work? Now’s the time to act.

Not just for work expenses, the EOFY sale also has plenty of good deals on fun tech like TVs and gaming, alongside practical home appliances. Some of the discounts are live now, while others go live closer to the 30 June 2024 EOFY deadline.

Check out the deals below and let us know if you spot any bargains everyone needs to know about.

EOFY sale 2024: best tech deals

Phones, headphones, and mobile accessories: EOFY 2024

Motorola

Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra: save 25% Read the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review

Galaxy S24 Ultra: save $300 Read the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review

Galaxy S24+: save $200

Galaxy S24: save $200

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Get up to $250 off the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

Optus

Vodafone

Wearables

Headphones

LG TONE Free T90 Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds(T90) | RRP $399 $199.50 – 50% off

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: save $120

TVs and soundbars: EOFY sale 2024

LG

LG G4 OLED TV.

Samsung

Computers and accessories: EOFY sale 2024

Take up to 30% off Microsoft Surface devices and accessories

Asus drops prices by up to $1,100

Monitors

Computer accessories

20% off Twelve South laptop stands, monitor rises, and accessories

Samsung T7 Shield Black 1TB portable SSD: $179

Gaming: EOFY sale 2024

Save over $130 on PlayStation 5 consoles and accessories

Grab an Xbox Series X for $160 off

Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC discounted by $200

Asus ROG Ally.

SteelSeries slashes gaming gear by up to $221

Arctis Nova 1 $109 (save $30)

Arctis Nova 3 $149 (save $50)

Arctis Nova 4X $199 (save $50)

Arctis Nova 7 $319 (save $80)

Arctis Nova 7 Dragon Edition $319 (save $80)

Arctis Nova Pro $449 (save $116) Read the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro review

Arctis Nova Pro Wireless $514 (save $221)

Arena 3 $199 (save $90)

Arena 7 $459 (save $160)

Alias $299 (save $100)

Alias Pro $499 (save $200)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro.

Smart home: EOFY sale 2024

Nanoleaf: 20% off Essentials and 4D Screen Mirroring smart lights

Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror kit.

Save up to 40% on Bluetti power solutions

Up to $2,199 off Ecoflow portable power stations

Grab up to 40% off Arlo security gear

Save at least 20% on Swann home security devices

Lorex security

Home appliances: EOFY sale 2024

Roborock robot vacuums

Ecovacs

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni.

Cooking appliances

Washers and dryers

Cricut: up to 40% off cutting machines and hot presses

Save hundreds on Therabody recovery tech

These are just some of the deals happening as part of the 2024 EOFY sale. We’ll update this with more discounts over the next couple of weeks with anything that grabs our attention. Let us know if you’ve seen a deal we should feature!

