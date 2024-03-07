Eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vac has a clever hair-detangling trick

Adding to the high-end robot vacuum cleaner market, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni offers a range of all-in-one cleaning features for under $2,000.

Part of the brand’s smart home range, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni builds on the previous X8 Pro and X9 Pro models. The new robot vacuum packs up to 8,000Pa of suction power, which is on par with Ecovacs’ top-of-the-line Deebot X2 Omni model that costs $2,499.

Similarly, Eufy’s device has auto-lifting mop pads that raise 12mm to avoid carpeted surfaces. In between cleaning runs, it uses a docking station to store debris, recharge, and wash the mop pads. Seen across various brands over the past 12 months, the station included with the Eufy X10 Pro Omni also uses 45° C air to dry the pads, keeping them fresh.

Different robotics companies have tried all sorts of techniques to improve cleaning performance. Ecovacs recently adopted a square design, and Roborock added an improved dual roller brush to deeply clean carpets.

Eufy’s point of difference involves a V-shaped roller brush using specifically designed bristles to reduce hair tangles. Taking it one step further, the X10 Pro Omni rotates the brush back and forth when docked, where a built-in comb tackles hair and fur. It’s a clever idea that could reduce the level of manual handling involved.

Robotic smarts

In terms of smarts, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni uses automated detection technology akin to self-driving cars, with the ability to recognise common household objects. It’s supported by an LED sensor to help navigate in the dark.

Powered by the Eufy Clean app, you can control the robot vacuum via your phone. Standard features like boundaries and scheduling are included, as you’d expect. What’s new this time around is the addition of “cleaning profiles”. Alongside regular schedules you can set, these profiles enable more specific instructions. A provided example was an after-dinner cleaning profile that sends the robot to clean just the dining area at a set time.

Eufy X10 Pro Omni release date and details

Out now across JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, and Eufy’s website, the new robot vacuum costs $1,699 in Australia. That’s a highly competitive price considering the rich set of included features.

