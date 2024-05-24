Felix Mobile now has 5G SIM plans from just $10 a month

Felix Mobile customers are getting a nice speed boost, with the TPG-owned telco flicking on the 5G switch, along with a healthy launch discount.

A mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) using the Vodafone network, Felix – not to be confused with the cartoon cat, although a cat mascot would be cool – now has 5G SIM plans starting from $25 a month.

Promoting the 5G upgrade, Felix Mobile’s $25 plan costs just $10 each monthly recharge for the first three months – if you’re a new customer. It comes with 25GB of data plus unlimited local texts and calls. For an extra $5 a month, you can also get unlimited overseas calls to more than 40 countries.

Felix’s 50GB plan which usually costs $30 is also down to $15 as part of the 5G launch. Or, if you’re a data-hungry fiend, the unlimited data plan is half-price at $20, albeit with speeds capped at 20Mbps.

With the addition of 5G, the maximum speeds you’ll get with Felix Mobile are capped at 150Mbps. It’s not the fastest 5G speed going around, but it’s still comfortably higher than plenty of fast NBN plans.

Felix is also one of many local telcos that support eSIM technology. So, you don’t even need to visit a store or wait for a physical SIM card to arrive. As long as you have a compatible device, you can get started just through an app.

Even at full price, $25 is one of the cheapest SIM plans to offer 5G connectivity. It’s cheaper than the equivalent plan from Telstra’s Belong MVNO, and goes head-to-head with Moose Mobile, an Optus MVNO that traditionally offers great value.

Felix Mobile expands its retail presence

Along with the 5G upgrade, Felix now stocks its SIM cards at Woolworths and Officeworks stores across Australia, adding to its existing Coles footprint.

A relative newcomer to the local telco market, Felix positions itself as an environmentally responsible brand. It commissioned research earlier in the year, finding that 83% of Australians believe choosing more environmentally sustainable products is important.

However, an almost identical percentage believe that choosing such products is more expensive. In an attempt to combat this perception, Felix prices its mobile plans competitively, invests in renewable energy, and plants trees to address deforestation.

“We want to myth-bust the notion that environmentally responsible products and services cost more,” said Kelly Beater, head of Felix Mobile. “Our expansion into Woolworths and Officeworks is a significant step towards this mission, showing that with Felix, you don’t need to choose between your cost or conscience.”

For comparison, here’s how much other 5G SIM plans currently cost:

