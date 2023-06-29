People are going nuts over the Forza Horizon 5 Barbie cars

Cross-promotions are a dime-a-dozen in video games nowadays. Just look at anything Fortnite has done in recent years. One of the latest examples has the internet buzzing: Barbie-themed cars in the popular Forza Horizon 5 open-world racing game.

A tie-in with the upcoming Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, two striking vehicles are now available to download and use in the game for free. It’s part of a bunch of cross-promo between Barbie and Xbox over the coming weeks leading up to the movie’s release.

Although one may be sceptical about content based on a movie based on a range of dolls, the cultural impact of Barbie is undeniable. Especially when you look at the reactions online.

A look at the Forza Horizon 5 Barbie vehicles

Coming to Forza Horizon 5 as part of the Barbie tie-in are two vehicles: one based on the titular character, with the other inspired by Ken’s choice of wheels. Easily the most stylish of the two, a 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette stands out thanks to its hot pink paintwork and retro aesthetic. Alongside the classic ride is a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup, a hulking beast of a vehicle.

Hello Barbie, let's race Barbie



Check your Forza Horizon 5 Message Center today to receive the very special 'Barbie Movie' 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV and Ken’s 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup, now available for download!



Don't miss #BarbieTheMovie, Only In Cinemas July 20 pic.twitter.com/g6Zu5Q3FZ6 — Xbox ANZ (@XboxANZ) June 27, 2023

To add the cars to your collection, navigate to the in-game Message Centre and download them into your garage. That’s it! No convoluted redemption process required. Once downloaded, you can take the cars for a spin to your heart’s content through the idyllic digital version of Mexico.

Some eagle-eyed fans even noticed that the Corvette pays tribute to Barbie’s original launch date: 9 March 1959. It’s nice attention to detail showing that a lot of care went into the promotion. Given that social media users can smell a cheap advertising stunt a mile away, it’s clear that the people responsible knew their target audience.

Just noticed that the odometer on the #forzahorizon5 Corvette Barbie car is the date of the anniversary of #Barbie March 9th 1959

Cute touch!



(The "Barbie Movie" car is now available as a free gift you will find in your Forza Horizon 5 messages)#xbox @XboxANZ @Barbie pic.twitter.com/7s5bmiCLcD — EPICTREASURE (@epictreasure1) June 27, 2023

Plenty of other people took to social media to express delight about getting to live out their Barbie fantasies in a slick convertible. Other popular games have used clever cross-promotions to gain traction, including Diablo IV‘s sweet custom guitar for metal-heads. As always, gamers love free stuff, and this is no exception.

bout to cop the Barbie Xbox so I can drive the Barbie car in Forza 5 while eating the Barbie ice cream https://t.co/msOQs72TiT pic.twitter.com/cCIssGVDfE — ༓ 𝕕𝕧𝕠 ༓ 🏳️‍🌈 (@kngdvo) June 27, 2023

Come on, Xbox, let’s go party

Alongside the in-game promotion are several in-real-life events too. Between 11-23 July, the Microsoft Experience Centre in Sydney will have a Forza racing simulator to race friends in. Additionally, there will be Barbie-themed photo opportunities, a gallery of Xbox-themed Barbie dolls, and the chance to win a custom Xbox Series S console. More information about the promotion is on Xbox’s news site and local social channels.

And, if you’re not already aware, Barbie drops on 20 July, the same day as Oppenheimer, a Christopher Nolan film about the man who helped develop the first nuclear weaponry. Naturally, given the heavy juxtaposition between the two movies’ subject matters, the memes have been sensational.

The Barbie/Oppenheimer crossover has begun pic.twitter.com/16zESO1TAY — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) June 28, 2023

Regardless of your taste in movies, the Barbie cars are now available until 14 August in Forza Horizon 5, available on Xbox and PC. I don’t currently have the game installed, but that’s what cloud gaming is for, right?

If you’ll excuse me, I’ll also need to acquire one of those gorgeous pink controllers to fully immerse myself in the experience.

Read more gaming news on GadgetGuy