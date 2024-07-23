Optus offers free 7-day network trial: what’s the catch?

There’s a lot happening in the telco world right now. Price increases, a national 3G network shutdown – to say it’s a busy time is an understatement. Capitalising on the moment, Optus has launched a free seven-day network trial to entice customers over.

As part of the rare move from a major telco, signing up for the free trial nets you 30GB of data, unlimited national calls, and 1,000 standard texts to send locally. There’s no ongoing commitment required, nor do you need to provide any payment details.

So, what’s the catch? The Optus network trial requires an eSIM-compatible phone. Many current phones support the digital SIM format – it’s mainly entry-level and mid-range handsets that miss out, although devices like Motorola’s Moto G34 buck the trend. Another thing to note: you need to provide an email address and a form of ID to activate the trial.

It’s a clever move from Optus, considering an eSIM lets you continue using a physical SIM simultaneously. By opting into the network trial, you won’t miss any calls or messages to your existing number.

There’s also a clear reason 30GB comes with the seven-day freebie. That’s a lot of data for just a week, but it’s a gambit to show off the telco’s speed. An OpenSignal report earlier this year found that Optus delivered the fastest 5G speeds out of the major three networks. As part of the report, Optus averaged download speeds of 208.7Mbps, ahead of Telstra (180.1Mbps) and Vodafone (137.9Mbps).

More details on the Optus network trial are available online, which also steps you through the process of downloading the My Optus app.

If it ends up being the right fit, you can compare the cheapest Optus plans or the cheapest SIM plans overall to get the best deal on your phone bill.

