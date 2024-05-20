Stylish Fujifilm X-T50 replicates the feel of changing film

Two mirrorless digital cameras aimed at very different photographers have arrived from Fujifilm, with the X-T50 and GFX100S II models now available in Australia.

Part of the same series as the popular X100VI camera, the Fujifilm X-T50 caters more to photography enthusiasts, while the GFX100S II sits more in the professional market. Alongside both cameras are new lenses, including one designed as a versatile piece of glass for everyday snaps.

Fujifilm X-T50: light and versatile

Despite a name that sounds slightly like a Terminator, the X-T50 is a relatively compact camera, weighing less than half a kilo. It uses a 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and supports up to seven stops of built-in image stabilisation.

In addition to still photography, Fujifilm’s enthusiast-level camera also supports up to 6.2K video recording at 30 frames per second.

Fujinon XF16-50mm lens. Image: Fujifilm.

For the first time on a Fujifilm X-series camera, the X-T50 includes a physical “Film Simulation” dial. As the name suggests, it makes it quick and easy to swap between different film-like modes. The camera supports 20 of these modes, replicating the process of choosing different types of film to suit various photographic styles.

Fujifilm also launched a new kit lens to go with the camera: the Fujinon Lens XF16-50mm. It’s pretty light, weighing just 240 grams, so it doesn’t add much to the camera body’s heft. Its aperture ranges between f/2.8 and f/4.8 depending on zoom levels, making it a reasonably versatile lens.

Fujifilm GFX100S II: for the pros

At the more expensive end of the scale, the Fujifilm GFX100S II wields a GFX 102MP CMOS II sensor. It’s a bit bulkier than the new X model, registering 883 grams on the scales.

It also steps up the image stabilisation, reaching eight stops, but the video resolution is capped at 4K. Who among us is watching 6.2K footage, though?

Fujifilm GFX100S Ⅱ camera. Image: Fujifilm.

Fujifilm spruiks the large sensor as the main appeal here, claiming it’s “approximately 1.7 times the size” of a full frame 35mm sensor. It’s designed to help capture more details and colour accuracy, while the processor enables shooting at up to seven frames per second.

Complementing the new camera is the GF500mm telephoto lens, a heavy-duty lens suited to sports photography. 500mm is a long focal length that lets you photograph subjects from far away, and is the longest telephoto prime lens in the GF range.

The longer the focal length, the steadier you need to hold the camera to avoid blurry images. In addition to your camera body’s stabilisation, the GF500mm lens also has six stops of image stabilisation to combat shaky hands.

Fujinon GF500mm lens. Image: Fujifilm.

Then there’s also the challenge of focus. The lens supports auto-focus, along with various settings to help you further hone in on your subject. Focus Preset, for example, lets you press a button to automatically pull focus to a position of your choosing, so you don’t have to manually reset in between snaps. And Focus Limiter gives you control over the distance at which the auto-focus will kick in, avoiding situations when nearer than your subject enters the frame.

Release date and price

All cameras and lenses are out now in Australia, priced at the following:

Fujifilm X-T50: $2,599

Fujifilm X-T50 and XF16-50mm lens: $3,149

Fujinon XF16-50mm lens: $1,299

Fujifilm GFX100S II: $8,699

Fujinon GF500mm lens: $6,099

More details are available on Fujifilm’s website.

Both cameras offer more flexibility than a fixed-lens model like the X100VI which, of course, invites more cost in the long run. If you want a relatively lightweight and versatile everyday shooter, the Fujifilm X-T50 could be the ticket. Meanwhile, only serious photographers need apply for the GFX100S II and its larger sensor.

