Get $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this EOFY deal

Among the end of financial year sales, there are usually a few standout discounts worth highlighting. One of our favourites is the big sale on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra phone, which has a decent deal right now.

Straight off the bat, you can get $300 off one of this year’s best phones through the Samsung website in addition to several other retailers. For the base level model with 256GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, that brings it down to a competitive $1,649 outright.

We reviewed the top-of-the-line phone earlier in the year when it launched, thoroughly impressed by its camera array. Its photography capabilities, which include a huge 200MP main sensor, are among the best on the market.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal: $300 off

As mentioned in our comprehensive end of financial year sales coverage, any purchase of any S23 phone through Samsung also qualifies for a bonus Galaxy Watch5 at no extra cost. Worth $649 alone, an included smartwatch adds plenty of extra bang for buck.

Plus, if you’re upgrading from an older device, you can also receive $200 bonus trade-in credit in addition to the device’s existing trade value, making the S23 Ultra even cheaper. You can check specific eligibility details online to see if your previous device qualifies. If it does, that equates to $500 off the new phone, plus whatever your other device is worth. Not too shabby at all.

In his review of the phone, Valens Quinn said that “there are few, if any phones in the Android camp that can rival the search S23 Ultra, leaving it to take its rightful place at the top.” If you want the best Android phone available, this Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is worth a look.

This deal is live until 4 July 2023, so you’ve got a few days remaining to take advantage.

